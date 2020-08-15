Twitch Logo

Many people on Twitch stream as a hobby. If you’re thinking about going full-time, though, you’ll need to raise some cash. Setting up donations on Twitch is one way you can do it!

Along with Twitch’s built-in subscription service, some streamers can accept donations using the platform’s built-in currency (Bits), which is purchased with real money.

If you don’t want Twitch taking a cut of your donations, or you’re unable to accept subscriptions or Bits, you’ll need to look at other methods. PayPal is one of the best ways, but there are other third-party donation services that make it easy for people to send you some cash.

Twitch Bits and Subscriptions: The Official Method

As we mentioned above, Twitch offers two methods for people to support streamers by sending them cash: subscriptions, and Bits.

Subscriptions allow people to “subscribe” to a channel as a paid member. This gives them additional benefits, such as subscription-only chat emotes. Whenever someone subscribes, you’ll be notified so you can recognize and/or thank that person for their support.

An active subscription to a Twitch channel, shown on the Twitch website.

People can also donate at random with Twitch Bits. They buy this built-in currency with real money, and can then send it to a streamer by using the cheer command in that person’s Twitch chat room.

This doesn’t really buy the sender any benefits, but you can recognize donations in-stream. You’ll also see an extra emphasis on any chat messages that contain the cheer command, making it a good way to interact with your audience.

The Twitch cheer command in a Twitch chat room.

You have to be a Twitch Affiliate or Partner to accept these, however. Also, even if you can accept bits or subscriptions, Twitch takes a percentage to help support the service.

Bits and subscriptions are accepted and enabled automatically on your channel as soon as you reach Twitch Affiliate status and set up your payment settings. However, you can tweak the donation settings in your Twitch channel dashboard.

Using Third-Party Donation Services

Twitch streamers who don’t have Affiliate or Partner status are unable to accept payments or financial support directly through Twitch.

However, you can use third-parties to bring donations to your channel. Services like Streamlabs and Muxy allow you to expand your channel with additional payment options outside of Twitch.

If you use Streamlabs, you can add a donation option from the Streamlabs dashboard. To get started, click “Settings” in the menu on the left.

To add your payment methods to Streamlabs, head to your Streamlabs dashboard and click the "Settings" link on the left.

Go to Donation Settings > Methods to add your own payment accounts, including PayPal, Skrill, or a credit card.

Select your preferred method for payment, and then follow the onscreen instructions.

To access your Streamlabs donation methods, click the Donation Settings > Methods tabs and select one of the available options.

You can change the currency, minimum donation amount, and other settings for Streamlabs under Donation Settings > Settings.

To change your Streamlabs donation method settings further, click the Donation Methods > Settings tabs.

Once you have a payment method (or multiple methods) active on your Streamlabs account, other people on Twitch can donate to you directly via your Streamlabs tip page. The link appears prominently under “Donations Settings.”

Your Streamlabs donation link is prominent at the top of the Donation Settings > Methods page of the Streamlabs dashboard.

Anyone who views your stream can donate to you directly via that page. You’ll need to advertise the link during your stream, though, to let people know how they can donate.

Adding a PayPal Donation Link

You can also drop a simple PayPal donation button or PayPal.me link in your channel description. This allows people on Twitch with a PayPal account to send donations directly to your account.

To change your channel description, head to the Twitch website, and then click your channel icon at the top right. Select “Channel” from the drop-down menu to access your Twitch channel page.

To access your Twitch channel, tap the channel icon in the top-right. From the drop down, click the "Channel" option.

Click “About,” and then toggle-On the “Edit Panels” option.

On your Twitch channel page, click the "About" option. At the bottom, make sure that the "Edit Panels" slider is enabled.

Click the large add button that appears below it, and then select the “Add a Text or Image Panel” option. Give the panel a name and make sure you link your PayPal donation information here.

Once you’re done, click “Submit.”

Provide a name for your Twitch about panel. In the description, add your PayPal donation information before clicking the "Submit" button.

A PayPal link or button will be added to your Twitch profile. Anyone who wants to donate can now click the link or button and send you money directly.

Keep in mind that PayPal will charge a fee for any donations you receive, as well as conversion fees for donations made in other currencies.

