When you’re trying to help someone troubleshoot a smartphone problem, having access to their screen makes things a lot easier. Instead of installing a specialized screen-sharing app, you can use Facebook Messenger to share your screen on iPhone and Android.

How to Share Your Screen on Messenger for Android

Just like Skype, Facebook Messenger also lets you share your screen right from your Android smartphone.

Start by opening the Facebook Messenger app on Android and navigating to a conversation. Then, tap the “Video” button to start a video call.

Once the video call starts (this feature works for group video calls and for Facebook Rooms), swipe up from the bottom toolbar to reveal more options.

Here, tap the “Share Your Screen” button.

When you’re using this feature for the first time, you’ll see an introductory panel for the feature. Tap “Continue” here. (You won’t see this screen again.)

Now, Android will ask if you want to share your screen using the Messenger app. Tap the “Start Now” button.

Now, Messenger will start sharing your screen. You can swipe up or press the “Home” button to go to your device’s home screen. You can browse around and navigate to any screen that you want to share. Once you start sharing your screen, Messenger will disable your camera.

You’ll see the other participant(s) in the picture-in-picture window. You can tap on it to expand the window and to go back to the fullscreen mode.

To stop sharing your screen, go back to the Messenger app, and tap the “Stop” button from the floating box.

You’ll now return to the regular video call, business as usual.

How to Share Your Screen on Messenger for iPhone

The process of sharing screens on the iPhone is slightly different.

Open the Facebook Messenger app on your iPhone, then open the conversation where you want to share your screen. Then, tap the “Video” button found in the top-right corner of the screen to start the video call.

When they pick up, the video call will begin. Now, swipe up to reveal more options.

Here, tap the “Share Your Screen” button.

From the introductory pop-up, choose the “Start Sharing” option.

You’ll see the default iOS Broadcast popup that’s used for sharing your iPhone screen with different apps. Here, make sure that the Messenger app is selected and then tap the “Start Broadcast” button.

Messenger app will now disable your camera and it will start sharing your screen. You can go to the home screen and navigate to different apps to share your screen.

Unlike Android, the Messenger app doesn’t show the picture-in-picture window of the other participants in the call. When you’re sharing your screen, you won’t be able to see their video, but you can still hear what they’re saying.

If you see a red pill around the time in the top-left corner of the iPhone, it means that you’re sharing the screen.

Once you’re done, go back to the Messenger app. From the video call interface, tap the “Stop” button from the floating box.

Messenger will now stop sharing your iPhone screen.

Not everyone uses Facebook Messenger. If you want to share your screen with your work colleagues, you can do so in Zoom or Google Meet as well.

