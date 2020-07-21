Gmail Logo

Google is adding a big “Google Meet” button to the Gmail app on iPhone, iPad, and Android. If you want more space in the Gmail app to see your email, here’s how to get rid of Google Meet in the Gmail app.

Disabling Google Meet will hide the entire new bottom toolbar with its “Mail” and “Meet” icons, freeing up more screen space and simplifying your inbox. We’ll walk through the process on iPhone here, but the options are in the same place on Android.

The Google Meet button in the Gmail app on iPhone.

First, tap the menu button at the top-left corner of the Gmail app to open its menu.

The button that opens Gmail's menu on iPhone.

Scroll down in the menu sidebar and tap the “Settings” option at the bottom of the menu.

Opening the Gmail app's settings screen on iPhone.

Tap your Gmail account name at the top of the settings screen to access your account settings.

Accessing Gmail account settings on iPhone.

Tap the slider next to “Meet” under the General header near the top of the screen to disable the Meet tab.

You’re done. You can leave the settings screen and get back to your email now.

Toggling the Meet tab for video calling in Gmail on iPhone.

You can still use Google Meet by downloading the dedicated Google Meet app for iPhone, iPad, and Android.

Want to get rid of Google Meet in Gmail in the browser on your desktop computer, too? You can also disable Google Meet in Gmail’s web interface.

RELATED: How to Disable Hangouts Chat and Meet in Gmail Sidebar

READ NEXT
Chris Hoffman Chris Hoffman
Chris Hoffman is Editor in Chief of How-To Geek. He's written about technology for nearly a decade and was a PCWorld columnist for two years. Chris has written for The New York Times, been interviewed as a technology expert on TV stations like Miami's NBC 6, and had his work covered by news outlets like the BBC. Since 2011, Chris has written over 2,000 articles that have been read more than 500 million times---and that's just here at How-To Geek.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.