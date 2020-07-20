LinkedIn profile with name pronunciation
Having a last name that almost no one pronounces correctly gets tiresome. Thankfully, LinkedIn has a feature that helps others pronounce your name correctly. Simply record your first and last name and never worry about a recruiter or future employer mispronouncing your name again.

Start by opening the LinkedIn app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. You can listen to name pronunciations on LinkedIn’s desktop website, but it has to be recorded on a smartphone.

From the app’s home page, tap your profile avatar in the top-left corner.

Select your profile icon in the top-left corner

Next, select the “View Profile” link found at the top of the slide-over menu.

Select the "View Profile" link

You should now see your LinkedIn profile. Tap on the pencil icon next to your headshot photo to edit your profile.

Tap the Edit button on your profile page

Tap on the “Add Name Pronunciation” link found under the first and last name sections.

Tap the "Add Name Pronunciation" link

Grant the LinkedIn app permission to access your smartphone’s microphone

Grant the LinkedIn app permission to access your phone's microphone

Press and hold on the blue microphone button to record your name. You have up to 10 seconds to state the proper pronunciation of your first and last name. LinkedIn also recommends that you limit background noise, speak slowly and pronounce each syllable clearly, and hold your phone about four inches from your mouth.

Tap and hold the microphone button and speak your name

Tap on the Play button to hear your audio recording played back to you. If you aren’t happy with it, select the “Retake” button. Choose the “Apply” button to add the recording to your LinkedIn profile.

Select the "Apply" button when you're happy with the recording

Before you save all changes and leave the editing page, you can modify who can listen to your name pronunciation recording. To do so, tap the “Visible To” link.

Tap the "Visible To" link to edit who can hear your recording

Choose one of the two sharing options. Either all Linkedin members can listen to your name (the default option) or only “1st-degree connections.”

Choose who can listen to your name pronunciation

When you’re all set to jump out of the LinkedIn profile editing process, tap the “Save” button in the top-right corner of the screen.

Tap the "Save" button

Now, whenever someone views your LinkedIn profile, they should see the audio icon next to your name. Select the icon on your profile (or someone else’s) to hear the name pronunciation.

Select the Audio icon to hear your name pronunciation

