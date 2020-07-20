Having a last name that almost no one pronounces correctly gets tiresome. Thankfully, LinkedIn has a feature that helps others pronounce your name correctly. Simply record your first and last name and never worry about a recruiter or future employer mispronouncing your name again.

Start by opening the LinkedIn app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. You can listen to name pronunciations on LinkedIn’s desktop website, but it has to be recorded on a smartphone.

From the app’s home page, tap your profile avatar in the top-left corner.

Next, select the “View Profile” link found at the top of the slide-over menu.

You should now see your LinkedIn profile. Tap on the pencil icon next to your headshot photo to edit your profile.

Tap on the “Add Name Pronunciation” link found under the first and last name sections.

Grant the LinkedIn app permission to access your smartphone’s microphone

Press and hold on the blue microphone button to record your name. You have up to 10 seconds to state the proper pronunciation of your first and last name. LinkedIn also recommends that you limit background noise, speak slowly and pronounce each syllable clearly, and hold your phone about four inches from your mouth.

Tap on the Play button to hear your audio recording played back to you. If you aren’t happy with it, select the “Retake” button. Choose the “Apply” button to add the recording to your LinkedIn profile.

Before you save all changes and leave the editing page, you can modify who can listen to your name pronunciation recording. To do so, tap the “Visible To” link.

Choose one of the two sharing options. Either all Linkedin members can listen to your name (the default option) or only “1st-degree connections.”

When you’re all set to jump out of the LinkedIn profile editing process, tap the “Save” button in the top-right corner of the screen.

Now, whenever someone views your LinkedIn profile, they should see the audio icon next to your name. Select the icon on your profile (or someone else’s) to hear the name pronunciation.

