Canceling your Peacock TV subscription is as simple as changing from a premium plan to NBC’s free option. But if you want to delete your account entirely, you’re going to have to fill out a form. Here’s everything you need to know.

Unlike streaming platforms such as Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix that kick you out of the service when you unsubscribe, Peacock doesn’t immediately offer you a way to leave the free plan. After a bit of digging, we found that you have to request your data be removed from NBCUniversal’s servers.

Starting several pages inside of Peacock’s Help Center, you will find a guide that details the request process for the deletion of personal information from NBCUniversal. Doing so will also delete your Peacock profile. To proceed, you need to view the company’s Privacy Page.

Peacock now wants you to read a bunch of legal jargon that relates to your rights to your digital information. Scroll down and click on the deletion request link (if you’re a U.S. resident) or email your request to privacy@nbcuni.com if you’re outside of the country.

Finally, you will be taken to the NBCUniversal Individual Rights Request Portal. Here, you can request your Peacock account be deleted or ask the company to provide any of your personal information that it has on file.

Choose the “Delete My Information” button, select “Peacock” from the “Select Applicable Brand(s)” drop-down box, enter your name, email address, and the state you reside in, prove that you’re not a robot, and then click the “Submit” button.

Neither Peacock nor NBCUniversal state how long it will take for a response or your account to be deleted. You should hopefully receive confirmation of deletion within several weeks to a month.

