Peacock TV is the streaming platform for all of your favorite NBC Universal TV shows and movies. If you aren’t getting your money’s worth, you can easily cancel your subscription and switch back to the company’s free plan. Here’s how.

Start by heading on over to Peacock’s desktop website. Unfortunately, you cannot change plans or cancel your subscription from the app for Android, iPhone, or iPad. From there, click the “Sign In” button found in the top-right corner of the page.

Enter your login credentials and select the yellow “Sign In” button.

Now that you’re viewing Peacock’s home page, click the Account button located in the top-right corner of your screen.

You should now be on the “Plans & Payment” screen. Locate the plan you’re currently paying for and then select the blue “Change Plan” link.

The website lists out all of the available plans. When you’re ready to stop paying for a premium option, select the “Peacock Free” option and then click the “Change Plan” button.

Peacock will attempt to keep you as a paying customer by showing you what you will be losing access to when your plan ends. Select the “Switch To Free” button to confirm that you want to cancel your subscription.

Now that you’re no longer paying for Peacock, you might want to delete your account completely. Unfortunately, that process is a bit more complicated.

