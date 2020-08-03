Apple Logo Hero - July 2020

If you find yourself needing to be reminded about regularly occurring tasks, you can easily schedule a repeating reminder using the Reminders app on your Mac. These reminders will pop up in your Notifications section at the correct time. Here’s how to set them up.

First, launch the Reminders app, and click the “Today” button in the sidebar. Then click the “+” (Plus) button in the upper-right corner of the window.

Click the Plus button in the Remindes app on a Mac

A new reminder will appear in the list. Type in the name of the reminder, then click the tiny “Info” button beside it (which looks like a small “i” in a circle).

Click the info button in the Remindes app on a Mac

In the bubble that pops up, set the reminder date and time (or location, if applicable.) Next, click beside the “Repeat” option, and select how often you want it to repeat.

Setting the reminder repeat interval in the Remindes app on a Mac

You can make a reminder repeat every day, every week, every month, every year, or “Custom.” The “Custom” option allows you to set reminders that recur on certain days of the week, certain days of the month, or in certain months of the year with various levels of control.

Custom reminder repeat options in the Remindes app on a Mac

After that, you can choose when to end the repetition if you wish using the “End Repeat” option—or the reminder can repeat forever.

When you’re done, simply click outside the bubble and the settings will be saved. Check your list of reminders, and the one you just added should be there.

Scheduled reminder listing in Reminders app on Mac

If you need to add more repeating reminders, just click the plus button again. You can add as many as you’d like. Good luck!

