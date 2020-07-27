powerpoint logo

You can remove unnecessary pixels from an image directly in Microsoft PowerPoint using the built-in cropping tool. You can also crop a photo to fit a specific shape. Here’s how to crop a picture in Microsoft PowerPoint.

Crop a Picture in PowerPoint

To crop a picture in PowerPoint, open the presentation, add the picture (Insert > Picture), then select the photo.

Selected image to be cropped

Once selected, the “Picture Format” tab will appear. Select it, then click the “Crop” button found in the “Size” group.

Crop option in size group

A drop-down menu will appear. Here, select “Crop.”

Crop option in dropdown menu

Cropping handles will now appear around the frame of the image. To crop out certain areas, click and drag the handles to capture only the content you want to keep.

GIF of image cropping in PowerPoint

After setting the areas of the frame, select the icon in the upper half of the “Crop” option in the “Size” group of the “Picture Format” tab.

Complete cropping image option

Your image will now be cropped.

Visual of cropped image

Crop a Picture as a Shape

To crop a picture to as a shape, open the PowerPoint presentation, insert a picture (Insert > Picture), then select the shape.

Selected image to be cropped

In the “Picture Format” tab, click the “Crop” button found in the “Size” group. In the drop-down menu that appears, select “Crop To Shape.”

crop to shape option

Another menu displaying a large library of shapes will appear. Select the shape you’d like to crop the image to. We’ll use a basic oval in this example.

Oval shape in basic shapes group

Once selected, the oval shape will appear over your image, as well as cropping handles to set the area to be cropped. Set them as desired.

Visual of image cropped to fit a shape

When you’re ready, select the icon above “Crop” in the “Size” group of the “Picture Format” tab.

Complete cropping image option

Your image is now cropped.

shape-cropped image

