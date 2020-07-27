You can remove unnecessary pixels from an image directly in Microsoft PowerPoint using the built-in cropping tool. You can also crop a photo to fit a specific shape. Here’s how to crop a picture in Microsoft PowerPoint.

Crop a Picture in PowerPoint

To crop a picture in PowerPoint, open the presentation, add the picture (Insert > Picture), then select the photo.

Once selected, the “Picture Format” tab will appear. Select it, then click the “Crop” button found in the “Size” group.

A drop-down menu will appear. Here, select “Crop.”

Cropping handles will now appear around the frame of the image. To crop out certain areas, click and drag the handles to capture only the content you want to keep.

After setting the areas of the frame, select the icon in the upper half of the “Crop” option in the “Size” group of the “Picture Format” tab.

Your image will now be cropped.

RELATED: How to Blur an Image in PowerPoint

Crop a Picture as a Shape

To crop a picture to as a shape, open the PowerPoint presentation, insert a picture (Insert > Picture), then select the shape.

In the “Picture Format” tab, click the “Crop” button found in the “Size” group. In the drop-down menu that appears, select “Crop To Shape.”

Another menu displaying a large library of shapes will appear. Select the shape you’d like to crop the image to. We’ll use a basic oval in this example.

Once selected, the oval shape will appear over your image, as well as cropping handles to set the area to be cropped. Set them as desired.

When you’re ready, select the icon above “Crop” in the “Size” group of the “Picture Format” tab.

Your image is now cropped.