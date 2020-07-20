Slack can be chaotic. There’s a good chance you often need to remember and take action on messages in channels, replies to threads, and direct messages. Take advantage of these Slack features to avoid forgetting those important messages.

This is particularly convenient when you want to shift between devices—for example, if you read an important message on your phone and want to take action when you get to a computer. It’s also useful when you want to set aside a message for now and revisit it in the future.

Use Slack’s Reminders

When you want to get reminded about a message later, set a reminder. To do this, hover over a message in Slack with your mouse, click the “More Actions” button that looks like three dots, point to “Remind me about this,” and select a time.

In the Slack app for iPhone, iPad, and Android, long-press a message and tap “Remind Me” in the list to select a time.

For example, if you want to revisit a message tomorrow morning, select “Tomorrow.” If you know you’ll have time to deal with it in an hour, select “In 1 Hour.”

When the time arrives, Slackbot will send you a direct message with your reminder and you’ll get a notification. If you don’t want to deal with the reminder immediately, you can use the “Snooze” box to reschedule your reminder for later. Slackbot will send you another direct message with the reminder at your scheduled time.

RELATED: How to Set Reminders in Slack

Save Important Messages

Want to review important messages later? Rather than setting reminders, “save” them. To do this, hover over a message in Slack and click the “Save” icon. In the Slack mobile app, long-press a message and tap “Save.”

To access saved items later, click “Saved items” near the top-left corner of the Slack window. You may have to click “Show more” to see it. In the Slack mobile app, tap the “You” icon at the bottom of the screen and then tap “Saved items.”

Saved items are easier to review later than items you’ve set reminders for. However, Slack won’t automatically remind you about your saved items—you’ll have to remember to manually review them.

Check Your Mentions and Threads

To avoid losing track of important messages you were mentioned in, check your mentions in Slack. Click “Mentions and reactions” at the top-left corner of the Slack window to see messages you were mentioned in. If you missed any of these, you can review them.

In the Slack mobile app, tap “Mentions” at the bottom of the screen to view them.

Slack also shows messages other people reacted to—for example, If you sent a message to someone and they responded with a thumbs-up emoji, you’ll see that here.

If you use threads in Slack, you can also quickly check for new messages in your threads by clicking “Threads” at the top-left corner of the Slack window.

In the Slack mobile app, tap the “Home” icon at the bottom of the screen and tap “Threads” near the top of the screen.

Send Messages to Apps Like Trello

You can set up shortcuts in Slack to easily send messages to other applications. For example, you could send a message to a project-management tool like Trello or create a calendar event based on a message in an app like Google Calendar.

In Slack, hover over a message, click the “More Options” (…) button, and look for shortcut actions at the bottom of the list. Click “Get More Shortcuts” to install shortcuts for your favorite applications.

In the mobile app, long-press a message and scroll to the bottom of your list to see shortcuts you’ve installed.

Use Slack’s Reacji Channeler

Slack created an official tool called Reacji Channeler that makes it easy to send messages to another channel. When you add an emoji reaction (a “reacji”) to a message, Slack can automatically send messages with specific emoji to specific channels.

For example, let’s say you often need to send emails based on certain messages. You could set up Slack so that, when you react with the 📧 emoji, Slack will send the message to a “#to-email” channel. You can then review those messages later.

You can set up multiple emoji to send messages to different channels. Maybe you just want to keep track of positive feedback, funny jokes, or good ideas and gather them in one place to share them with your team.

Want something a bit different? You can even add your own custom emoji to Slack and use those!

RELATED: Automatically Move Slack Messages to Other Channels with Reacji