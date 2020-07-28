Software updates are essential in keeping your applications up to date with the latest features, performance improvements, and security patches. Microsoft regularly provides updates for its Office suite. Here’s how to check for, and install, Microsoft Office updates.

Note that, while we use Microsoft Word in this example, you can update via any of its Office applications.

Turn on Automatic Updates

By default, Microsoft automatically keeps your Office applications up to date. However, it’s possible to disable this feature. If you did disable automatic updates, we recommend turning it back on so you always have the latest available version.

Enable Automatic Updates on Windows

To turn on automatic updates for Microsoft Office on Windows, open Word, and select the “File” tab.

Next, click the “Account” option at the bottom of the left-hand pane.

If automatic updates are turned off, you’ll see a message stating “This product will not be updated” under “Office Updates.” Select the “Update Options” button.

In the drop-down menu that appears, select “Enable Updates.”

Microsoft Office will now automatically update with each release.

Enable Automatic Updates on Mac

To turn on automatic updates for Microsoft Office on Mac, open Word, and select the “Help” tab in the system menu bar (not the Word menu bar).

In the drop-down menu that appears, select “Check For Updates.”

The “Microsoft AutoUpdate” window will appear. If “Manually Check” is selected, automatic updates aren’t enabled. Select “Automatically Download And Install.”

Microsoft Office will now automatically update with each release.

Manually Check for and Install Updates

If you want to keep Automatic Updates disabled, you’ll need to manually check for and install any updates Office brings.

Check for and Install Updates on Windows

To manually update Microsoft Office for Windows, open Word, and select the “File” tab.

Click “Account”at the bottom of the left-hand pane.

From here, select “Update Options” next to “Office Updates.” In the drop-down menu that appears, select “Update Now.” If you’ve disabled updates, this option won’t appear. If that’s the case, select “Enable Updates” first and then select “Update Now.”

Microsoft will now check for updates and install them. Once finished, you’ll see a message letting you know you’re up to date.

Check for and Install Updates on Mac

To manually update Microsoft Office for Mac, open Word, and select the “Help” tab from the system menu bar. Again, this isn’t found in the Microsoft Word menu bar.

In the drop-down menu that appears, select “Check For Updates.”

The “Microsoft AutoUpdate” window will appear. In the bottom-right corner of the window, you’ll see a “Check For Updates” option. Click the button.

Office will now let you know the latest version. The update can take quite some time, depending on how many Office apps you have to update.

Once the update is finished, Microsoft Office will let you know.

