Spotify Premium Duo is a new Spotify plan for two people who live in the same house. Spotify is aiming Duo at couples, but any two people living under the same roof (like roommates or siblings) are eligible.

For $12.99 per month, both people get their own separate Premium account. That’s a savings of $2 per month compared to a $14.99 family plan or $7 per month compared to paying for two $9.99 individual accounts.

What Do You Get from Spotify Premium Duo?

Spotify Premium Duo gives each person their own separate Spotify Premium account. If you already have an individual Premium account, you aren’t required to set up a new one. You still get to keep all your music, playlists, and recommendations.

Spotify Premium has some big advantages over the Free plan, especially on smartphones:

There are no ad interruptions, ever.

You can listen to any songs you want on your smartphone, instead of having to select from Spotify’s playlists or listen to things on shuffle.

You can download music for offline listening.

You can stream music at a higher bitrate.

Duo also introduces a new playlist, the Duo Mix. It combines both peoples’ music preferences into one playlist. There are toggles you can press to have Spotify make the playlist more chill or more upbeat.

How Does Spotify Verify Who’s Eligible?

Spotify Premium Duo requires both people to live at the same address to be eligible. When you sign up for Duo, you have to enter your address. When the second person signs up (using a link you share with them), they have to enter the same address.

How Spotify verifies that people actually live at the address they enter is a bit vague and unclear. In the past, Spotify has used random GPS checks, but the company has nixed that idea over privacy concerns.

In the terms and conditions, Spotify says:

A. In order to be eligible for the Premium Duo Subscription, both the primary account holder and the subsidiary account holder of the family must reside at the same address.

B. Upon activation of any of the Premium Duo Subscription accounts, you will be asked to verify your home address.

C. We may from time to time ask for reverification of your home address in order to confirm that you are still meeting the eligibility criteria.

So, in theory Spotify could require you to occasionally reenter your address. There’s also some speculation that Spotify may check that both accounts log in from the same Wi-Fi address, at least some of the time—though there’s no confirmation on that from Spotify.

If Spotify determines you aren’t eligible for Duo at any point, it will kick you off. From the terms of service:

Spotify reserves the right to terminate or suspend access to the Spotify Premium Duo service immediately and at any time if you fail to meet the eligibility criteria and as otherwise set out in the Spotify Terms and Conditions of Use.

While we don’t necessarily advocate for it, this does mean that you could theoretically sign up for Duo with someone who doesn’t live at the same address and probably get away with it—so long as you both remember to enter the same address if you’re ever prompted.

Of course, Spotify could change the terms of service at any time and require more stringent verification, in which case you would be forced to move back to regular Premium plans.

Is Spotify Premium Duo Right for You?

Spotify Premium is a great music streaming service—and if you listen to a lot of music, we recommend you sign up for one of them. Whether or not Duo is the best for you and a partner, friend, or family member depends on a couple of things:

Spotify Premium Duo vs. Apple Music

Apple Music doesn’t offer a Duo price. The closest is the Family Package,which costs $14.99 per month for up to six accounts, or two regular accounts at $9.99 per month each.

If your friends and family are on Apple Music, or you really love the service, it’s probably worth sticking with. But there’s certainly no price advantage to it over Duo.

Spotify Premium Duo vs. Spotify Premium Individual

If you live with a roommate or partner, use Spotify, and want to save a few bucks, Duo is a great deal. The only mild downside to it is that only one person can pay, which means you need to handle splitting the bill yourselves.

If you don’t live with someone else and want to take a chance on Duo, it’s still a good deal. You just might get kicked off at some future date.

Spotify Premium Duo vs Spotify Premium Family

Spotify Premium Family is very similar to Spotify Premium Duo except you get six accounts for $14.99, a Family Mix playlist, the ability to block explicit music, and access to a special Spotify Kids app.

If there are more than two people living in your home who want Spotify, it’s a much better deal and will save you even more money. However, if there’s just two of you Duo works out better.

Spotify Premium Duo vs Spotify Premium Student

Spotify Premium Student is Spotify’s best deal. For $4.99 per month, you get a Premium subscription, and access to Hulu’s ad-supported plan and Showtime. You have to verify you’re still a student every year and the discount and bonuses expire after four years, but it’s a really great deal. If one or both of you are eligible for the Student plan, it’s probably a better deal than Duo.

Signing Up for Spotify Premium Duo

If Spotify is right for you and a friend, family member, or partner, head to Spotify’s website to sign up. You have to either log in with an existing account or create a new Spotify account and enter your address. When you do, you’ll be given a link to share with the other person so they can sign up with you. They also have to enter the same address.

One thing to note, if either of you pays for Spotify Premium, you won’t get a refund on any unused time. If you’ve got a few weeks left on your plan, it’s probably best to wait until your subscription is closer to renewing to sign up.