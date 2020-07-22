If you bought a new Mac, or if you’re wanting to switch to Firefox from a different browser like Safari or Chrome, you can easily set it as the default. Here’s how to set Mozilla Firefox as the default browser on Mac.

Before you get started, make sure you’ve downloaded and installed Firefox for Mac. If the browser isn’t installed on your device, you will not be able to set it as the default browser.

Set Firefox as the Default Browser from Your Mac

To set Firefox as the default browser from your Mac, head over to the System Preferences menu. You can open System Preferences by selecting the “Gear” icon in the Mac toolbar.

Alternatively, click on the Apple logo in the top-left corner of your Mac’s display and select the “System Preferences” option.

The “System Preferences” window will appear. Here, select “General.”

The “General” window will now appear. Look for the “Default Web Browser” section in the bottom half of the window. Here, select the arrow next to the browser name in the box.

Choose “Firefox” from the list that appears.

Firefox is now set as the default browser.

Set Firefox as the Default Browser from Firefox

You can also set Firefox as the default browser from the browser itself. To do this, launch Firefox and then select “Firefox” in the header menu.

Once selected, a menu will appear. Here, select “Preferences.”

Alternatively, you can enter about:preferences in the browser’s address bar.

Now you’ll be in the “General” tab of the system preferences. In the “Startup” section, you’ll see a note that says “Firefox is not your Default Browser.” Select “Make Default” next to the note.

A message will appear asking if you’re sure you’d like to make the change, or if you’d prefer to keep your current browser as the default. Select “Use Firefox.”

Firefox is now set as the default browser.