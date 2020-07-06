In the midst of discovering scallops during your deep-sea adventures in the first Animal Crossing: New Horizons summer update, you might encounter the new island character, Pascal. If you give a scallop to Pascal, he’ll gift you fun mermaid-themed DIY recipes.

Locating Pascal

In addition to swimming and diving in the first summer update, you can also uncover new mermaid-themed DIY recipes if you encounter Pascal in the ocean. While diving, there’s a chance to find scallops, and there’s a rare chance that Pascal will appear when you resurface.

How to Swim and Dive in 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons'

You can dive by pressing the “Y” button on your Joy-Con controller, looking for shadows on the ocean floor to help you find creatures. Bubbles will appear above water to indicate the presence of an item that can be retrieved.

You can also dive on off the coast on Mystery Island tours, just be sure to bring your Wetsuit and Snorkel.

Once Pascal does appear in your game, in exchange for the scallop, the new non-player character (NPC) will hand over a mermaid-themed DIY recipe, or if you’re really lucky, he’ll give you a pearl.

Finding a scallop takes a lot of patience, and even if you bring one to the surface, it doesn’t necessarily mean that Pascal will appear to take it from you in exchange for a DIY recipe. If Pascal does hand over a DIY recipe, then the challenge really begins—you’ll have to find a pearl. All of the new mermaid-themed DIY recipes require at least one pearl.

How to Find Pearls

Pearls are incredibly rare (somewhere around one-in-a-hundred dives will produce a pearl), and some DIY recipes require more than one pearl to craft. There aren’t any secrets to finding pearls. You will have to dive around until they find one. They can’t be donated to the museum, so if you find one, it’s best to hold on to it. Pearls can be sold to Timmy & Tommy at Nook’s Cranny for 10,000 Bells each.

The mermaid furniture set DIY recipes also require shells in order to craft, so definitely start storing what you find on the beach for future crafting use.

Pascal’s DIY Recipes

There are 14 mermaid DIY recipes that can be obtained from Pascal, in addition to a few mermaid-themed outfits. You will need at least 20 pearls to craft the entire mermaid DIY set.

