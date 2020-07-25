Twitch streamers who play background music have been hit with DMCA takedown notices for using copyrighted songs. Some of these clips were posted years ago. If you manually disable all clips from being made, you can protect yourself from potential flags in the future.

The company hasn’t yet provided creators with a tool to remove all flagged clips with a single click. That’s why streamers with a large library of saved clips are at risk of being repeatedly flagged, or even banned. Twitch has advised streamers who feel they might be at risk to remove all clips from their channels.

How to Delete Old Twitch Clips

If you’re interested in clearing old Clips from your Twitch channel, sign in to your Twitch account, click your username at the top right, and then select “Creator Dashboard” from the drop-down menu.

Select “Content” from the menu on the left (located above the “Preferences” menu), and then click “Clips.”

This will list all the clips you’ve made on your Twitch channel, as well as any you’ve created from your stream or someone else’s.

On the right, under “List View,” select the radio button next to “Clips of My Channel.” This will filter out any clips that weren’t made by your channel.

To select and delete all of these, select the checkbox next to “Info,” and then click “Delete Selected.”

All the clips you’ve selected will be removed.

How to Disable the Creation of New Clips

To disable the creation of new clips for good, sign in to your Twitch account and navigate to the Creator Dashboard (mentioned above). Select “Channel” under the “Preferences” drop-down menu.

In the “Preferences” tab, you’ll find your Stream Key. Here, you can edit permissions and make changes to your profile picture or banner, along with other editing options.

Under “Stream Key and Preferences,” you’ll see the option to “Enable Clips” from your stream. It will be grayed out if clips are already disabled. If not, though, just toggle-Off the slider. This will prevent you or anyone else from creating new clips from your streams or past broadcasts.

Note that this won’t clear any old clips you’ve saved on your Twitch channel; it only prevents new clips from being made.

You can also disable Twitch from storing your past broadcasts by toggling-Off the “Store Past Broadcasts” option.

When you disable clips on Twitch, it prevents viewers from being able to create clips from your content. While this removes an avenue of engagement with your channel, it can protect you from potential copyright strikes.

If you’re concerned about the changes Twitch has made to copyright enforcement, and you regularly play music on your streams, this is a precautionary step you should take.