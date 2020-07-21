The iPhone Emoki Keyboard Key Symbol Crossed Out

If you keep accidentally opening the emoji keyboard while typing on your iPhone or iPad, it’s easy to avoid that in the future. You can remove the emoji button from your on-screen keyboard. Here’s how.

First, launch “Settings” by tapping on the “Gear” icon. (It’s usually in your Dock or on the first page of your Home screen.)

Open Settings on iPhone

In Settings, scroll down and tap “General.”

Select General in Settings on iPhone

Next, tap “Keyboard.” On the next screen after that, tap “Keyboards” at the top.

Tap Keyboards in Settings on iPhone

You’ll see a list of keyboards you have installed. Usually, the first is the keyboard for your native language, such as “English (U.S.),” and somewhere below that, you will see “Emoji.” Tap the “Edit” button in the upper-right corner of the screen.

Tap Edit in Keyboards in Settings on iPhone

A red circle with a minus sign will appear beside the “Emoji” item in the list. Tap the red circle, then tap the “Delete” button that pops up, too.

Don’t worry: You can easily get the emoji keyboard back later if you change your mind.

Tap red circle to remove Emoji keyboard in Settings on iPhone

Now exit Settings and open your messaging app, such as Apple Messages. The on-screen keyboard should look something like this.

An iPhone on-screen keyboard with no Emoji button

As you can see, the emoji button is gone. No more accidental smileys!

How to Add the Emoji Keyboard Back

If you’ve changed your mind and want to bring back the emoji keyboard, navigate to Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards. Tap “Add New Keyboard.”

Tap Add New Keyboard in Settings on iPhone

Scroll down the list until you see “Emoji” and tap on it.

Tap Emoji keyboard from list in Settings on iPhone

Exit Settings, and the Emoji keyboard button will be available again the next time you need it.

An iPhone keyboard with an Emoji Button

The emoji button is back, right beside the microphone button. If you need to quickly search for Emoji, there’s a way to do that, too. Have fun!

RELATED: How to Quickly Search for Emoji on an iPhone or iPad

READ NEXT
Benj Edwards Benj Edwards
Benj Edwards is a Staff Writer for How-To Geek. For over 14 years, he has written about technology and tech history for sites such as The Atlantic, Fast Company, PCMag, PCWorld, Macworld, Ars Technica, and Wired. In 2005, he created Vintage Computing and Gaming, a blog devoted to tech history. He also created The Culture of Tech podcast and regularly contributes to the Retronauts retrogaming podcast.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.