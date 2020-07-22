Enjoy reading on the go but have a bad network signal? If you have an iPhone or iPad linked to an iCloud account, you can save articles to your Reading List for later reading offline using a feature buried in Settings. Here’s how.

How to Enable the Reading List Offline

Before the offline reading list can work, we need to make sure iCloud is set up to save your Safari bookmarks and Reading List. To do that, open “Settings” and tap on your name at the very top.

Then tap “iCloud.”

In iCloud settings, scroll down until you see “Safari” and tap the switch to turn it on. If it’s already on (the switch will be green), leave it that way.

Now, we need to turn on the offline reading list option. Press back two times in the upper-left corner of the screen until you return to the main Settings page.

Scroll down until you see “Safari” and tap on it. Navigate to the very bottom of the Safari settings screen until you find the “Reading List” section. Tap the switch beside “Automatically Save Offline” so that it is green and turned on.

How to Use the Reading List in Safari

Now exit Settings and launch Safari. Whenever you’d like to save a web page to your Reading List for offline reading, tap on the “Share” button (which looks like a square with an arrow coming out of it).

In the menu that pops up, select “Add To Reading List.”

To view your Reading List later, tap the Bookmarks button in Safari (which looks like an open book), then tap on the tab that looks like a pair of glasses.

From there, you can tap on any one of the items you’ve saved and it should load up—even if no internet connection is available. Happy reading!

