It’s easy to clutter up the Photos app with various photo albums. It could be something you created years ago and forgot, or something an app created for you. Here’s how to delete photo albums on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Delete Photo Albums on iPhone and iPad

The Photos app on the iPhone and iPad makes it easy to add, organize, and delete albums. Plus, you can delete multiple albums at the same time from the album-editing screen.

When you delete a photo album, it doesn’t delete any photos that are inside the album. The photos will continue to be available in the Recents album and in other albums.

To start the process, open the “Photos” app on your iPhone or iPad and then navigate to the “Albums” tab.

You’ll find all of your albums in the “My Albums” section at the top of the page. Here, tap the “See All” button found in the top-right corner.

You’ll now see a grid of all your albums. Simply tap the “Edit” button from the top-right corner.

You’ll now be in the album-editing mode, similar to the Home screen editing mode. Here, you can drag and drop albums to rearrange them.

To delete an album, simply tap the red “-” button found in the top-left corner of an album image.

Then, from the pop-up message, confirm the action by choosing the “Delete Album” button. You can delete any album other than the “Recents” and the “Favorites” albums.

Once you confirm, you’ll notice that the album will be removed from the My Albums list. You can continue to delete albums by following the same process. When you’re done, tap the “Done” button to go back to browsing your albums.

Delete Photo Albums on Mac

The process of deleting a photo album from the Photos app on the Mac is even more simple than on iPhone and iPad.

Open the “Photos” app on your Mac. Now, go to the sidebar, and expand the “My Albums” folder. Here, look for the folder that you want to delete and then right-click it.

From the context menu, choose the “Delete Album” option.

You’ll now see a pop-up asking you for confirmation. Here, click the “Delete” button.

The album will now be deleted from your iCloud Photo Library, and the change will be synced across all your devices. Again, this won’t affect any of your photos.

