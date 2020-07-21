Booting Windows 10 in safe mode is a good idea if you can’t start Windows 10 normally, and you need to do some troubleshooting. Here’s how to get out of safe mode when you’re finished and want to use your PC normally.

What Is Safe Mode?

Safe mode is essentially a troubleshooting service. If you’re using unstable hardware drivers that cause you to see the blue screen of death or if you’ve been infected with malware, launching Windows 10 in safe mode allows you to boot up your PC to get to the root cause of the problem. In some cases, it may be your only way to start your PC without reinstalling Windows.

Why? Because, when you start Windows 10 in safe mode, startup programs and other services configured to start on startup aren’t launched, hardware support is minimized, screen resolution is decreased, and no third-party software or drivers are enabled. In safe mode, you can roll back drivers, check system logs, and remove software that may be causing issues.

How to Exit Safe Mode on Windows 10

If you want to exit safe mode, all you need to do is restart your Windows PC. You can do this by clicking the “Windows Icon” in the bottom-left corner to open the “Start” menu, selecting “Power,” and then “Restart.”

There are other methods for restarting your PC, such as by executing shutdown /r from Command Prompt. Regardless of the method you choose, you’ll be prompted to start Windows 10 normally on restart.

You can also restart normally without the prompt. To do this, open the “Run” window by pressing Windows+R. Once open, type “msconfig” in the text box next to “Open” and click “OK.”

Select the “Boot” tab in the window that appears.

Finally, in the “Boot Options” section, uncheck the box next to “Safe Boot” and click “OK.”

Now, you won’t be disturbed by the prompt when you restart.