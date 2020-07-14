As with clearing the cache in your browser, clearing the cache in Windows is a good start for troubleshooting system issues, improving system performance, and freeing up disk space. Here’s how to clear your cache in Windows 10.

Clear the Temporary Files Cache with Disk Cleanup

To clear the temporary files cache, enter “Disk Cleanup”” in the Windows search bar found in the bottom-left corner of the desktop.

Select the “Disk Cleanup” app, which will appear in the Windows search results.

Once selected, Disk Cleanup will start calculating how much space you can free up on the operating system drive (C:).

The Disk Cleanup for OS (C:) will now appear. Scroll down and check the box next to “Temporary Files.” You can also choose to delete files from other locations, such as “Recycle Bin” or “Downloads.”

Once you’ve selected what you’d like to clear, click “Clean Up System Files.”

Once Windows calculates the amount of storage space that will be freed up, you’ll be brought to the same page again. This time, select the files and locations a second time that you’d like to delete and then click “OK.”

A warning will appear, prompting you to confirm you are sure you want to permanently delete the files. Select “Delete Files.”

Disk Cleanup will now clean up unnecessary files on your machine. This process could take several minutes.

Clear DNS Cache

If you want to clear your Windows 10 PC’s DNS cache, open Command Prompt as an admin. To do this, type “Command Prompt” in the Windows search bar found in the bottom-left corner of the desktop.

The “Command Prompt” app will appear in the search results. Right-click it and select “Run As Administrator” from the menu.

Next, run the following command:

ipconfig/flushDNS

You’ll receive a message letting you know you’ve successfully flushed the DNS Resolver Cache.

Clear Windows Store Cache

To clear the Windows Store cache, open “Run” by pressing Windows+R on your keyboard. The “Run” window will appear. In the text box next to “Open,” type WSReset.exe and then click “OK.”

Once selected, a black window will appear. There’s nothing you can do here, so just wait a few moments while it clears the cache.

Once the window closes, the cache is cleared, and Windows Store will launch. You can close the Windows Store app if you like.

Clear Location Cache

To clear the location cache, click the “Windows” icon in the bottom-left corner of your desktop to open the start menu, From there, select the “Gear” icon to open Windows settings.

The “Settings” window will appear. Scroll down and select the “Privacy” option.

You’ll now be in the “Privacy” group of the settings. In the left-hand pane, select “Location,” found in the “App Permissions” section.

In the next window, scroll down until you find the “Location History” group. Here, select “Clear” under the “Clear Location History On This Device” heading.

