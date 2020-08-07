Apple iOS and iPadOS Safari Icon Hero

It can be frustrating when you need to log into a site on a different device or browser but you’ve lost the password. Luckily, if you’ve previously stored that password using Safari on iPhone or iPad, you can easily retrieve it. Here’s how.

First, launch “Settings,” which can usually be found on the first page of your Home screen or on your Dock.

Open Settings on iPhone

Scroll down the list of Settings options until you see “Passwords & Accounts.” Tap it.

Tap Passwords & Accounts in Settings on iPhone

In the “Passwords & Accounts” section, tap “Website & App Passwords.”

Tap Website & App Passwords in Settings on iPhone

After you pass authentication (using Touch ID, Face ID, or your passcode), you will see a list of saved account information organized alphabetically by website name. Scroll through or use the search bar until you find the entry with the password you need. Tap it.

Tap an account name to see a saved Safari password in Settings on iPhone

On the next screen, you will see account info in detail, including the username and the password.

Your website password revealed in Settings on iPhone

If possible, memorize the password quickly and try to avoid writing it down on paper. If you often have trouble managing passwords, it’s better to use a password manager instead.

