Unlike Android, the iPhone doesn’t show the weather forecast on its lock screen. Fortunately, there’s a hidden feature that will show you the day’s weather report when you use your Apple smartphone in the morning. Here’s how to enable it.

This feature is more like a side effect of Do Not Disturb’s Scheduled feature available in iOS 12 and later. Once you enabled it, and you give the Weather app access to your location, you’ll see a forecast report for the day when you first tap the lock screen after the Do Not Disturb period is over.

To set it up, we’ll first need to schedule Do Not Disturb. The Do Not Disturb feature automatically mutes all incoming notifications (except, of course, if you have enabled Emergency Bypass).

Open the “Settings” app on your iPhone and go to the “Do Not Disturb” section.

Tap Do Not Disturb from Settings

Next, tap the toggle next to the “Scheduled” option. As we’re setting up a schedule, we don’t need to turn on the Do Not Disturb toggle right now.

Tap the toggle next to Scheduled

Set the starting and ending time for Do Not Disturb. You should set the end time to be around 10 to 15 minutes before you wake up.

Choose the To and From times

Finally, tap the toggle next to the Dim Lock Screen option. This feature will dim the lock screen and ensure that the screen won’t light up when you get new notifications. New notifications will now directly go to the Notification Center and won’t appear on the lock screen until the Do Not Disturb schedule is over.

Tap toggle next to Dim Lock Screen

Now, go back to the Settings app’s main screen and tap the “Privacy” option.

Tap Privacy

Select the “Location Services” option.

Choose Location Services

Here, choose the “Weather” app.

Choose the Weather app

Now, tap the “While Using the App” button to give the Weather app permission to see your location, so it can show you the local forecast.

Choose Allow When Using the App option

Now, you’re all set. The next morning, when you wake up, and the Do Not Disturb time ends, you’ll see the day’s weather report on your Lock screen. You’ll see the current temperature, the high for the day, and if it’s going to rain.

Weather forecast show on iPhone Lock screen

Now that you’re starting to use the Do Not Disturb feature, take a look at our guide on mastering iPhone notifications.

