Stopped using Spotify and switched to another service? If you don’t want to keep your account dormant, you can permanently close your Spotify account. Here’s how you can delete your Spotify account in a couple of clicks.

You can delete your Spotify account from a web browser on your smartphone or from your computer. The option is not available on mobile or desktop apps.

Keep in mind that once you delete your Spotify account, you’ll lose all your playlists and your followers. If you have a student discount, you won’t be able to use it for another year.

Because of the way that Spotify works, you won’t be able to claim the same username again either, but you can create a new account with the same email address. If you don’t want to delete your Spotify account, you can simply cancel your Spotify Premium membership as well.

Once you’ve gone over all the details and are sure that you want to permanently delete your Spotify account, open the Spotify website in your browser of choice and log in to your account.

Next, open Spotify’s Customer Support page. Here, click the “Account” button.

Select the “I Want To Close My Account” option.

From the next section, click the “Close Account” button.

Select the “Close Account” button again.

Spotify will now ask you to confirm the details of the account. Once you’ve made sure that it’s the right account, click the “Continue” button.

From the next step, select the checkmark next to the “I Understand” option and then click the “Continue” button.

Spotify will ask you to check your email for a link. Open your inbox and find the email from Spotify. Click the “Close My Account” button found in the email. This link is only valid for 24 hours.

Once you click the button, Spotify will open a new tab, and you’ll see a confirmation that your account has been closed and deleted. You won’t be able to log in with the same account anymore.

If you change your mind, you have 7 days to reactivate your account. You’ll find the link to do this in your inbox.

