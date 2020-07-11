Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming services available. But if you’re trying to cut costs, or you’re just not using it anymore, you can easily cancel your Spotify Premium subscription. All it takes is a couple of clicks!

You can cancel your Spotify Premium subscription on the Spotify website via any mobile or desktop browser. However, you can’t do it in the application on any device, including a Windows PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad, or Android phone.

To cancel your subscription, sign in on the Spotify website, click your Profile icon at the top right, and then click “Account.”

Scroll down to the “Spotify Premium” section, where you’ll see your next billing date and the credit card linked to your account. Click “Change Plan.”

You’ll see a list of all the available plans. In the “Spotify Free” section, click “Cancel Premium.”

On the next screen, click “Yes, Cancel” to confirm that you want to cancel your Premium membership.

A new page will load confirming that you’ve canceled Spotify Premium. You’ll also see the date on which your current subscription will end.

You can still use the free tier on Spotify, to discover new artists and listen to music.

