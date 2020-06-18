Twitter is a text-focused social network, but that hasn’t stopped the tech company from including photos and videos. Now, the social media site has added a voice tweet feature that allows you to send personalized audio messages to your followers.

At the time of writing, Twitter is still slowly rolling out the voice tweet feature to its iPhone and iPad apps. There’s no word on when it will make its way to Android.

Start by opening the Twitter app on your smartphone and then tapping the Compose Tweet floating action button found in the bottom-right corner of the interface.

Next, type out a tweet. This isn’t a requirement, you can send a voice tweet without adding a written message. From there, select the Soundwave button found in the toolbar above your keyboard.

When you’re ready to record a voice message, tap the red Microphone button.

A soundbar will appear onscreen, indicating that the recording has started. Select the Pause button whenever you want to take a break and then hit the Record button again to continue recording.

From our testing, it doesn’t appear as though Twitter has put a time limit on recordings. You can record as long as you like, but Twitter will break the audio into two-minute-long clips.

When you’re happy with your recording, tap the “Done” button.

Take one last look at your tweet. When you’re ready to share your message and or voice recording with your followers, select the “Tweet” button.

You and the rest of Twitter can now play your voice recording by tapping the Play button.

The audio recording will play in a mini-player at the bottom of your screen. You can pause, play, and exit the voice tweet from the playback bar. Additionally, the player will follow you through Twitter, so you can leave the original tweet and finish listening to the recording while scrolling through your feed.

Now that you’ve master voice tweets, try adding one to a Twitter thread.

