If you’re using Safari on a Mac and you’d like to save a local copy of a web page for later viewing, it’s easy to export the page to a PDF file. Here’s how to do it.

First, open Safari and navigate to the web page you’d like to save as a PDF file.

Navigate to the page you want to save as a PDF in Safari on Mac

In the menu bar at the top of the screen, select File > Export as PDF.

Click File > Export as PDF in Safari on Mac

A Save window will pop up. Type a file name (or leave the default name) and choose the location where you’d like to save the PDF file. When you’re ready, click “Save.”

Choose a save location for the PDF in Safari on Mac

After that, the web page will be saved as a PDF in the location you chose. It’s that easy!

You can save other documents as PDF files on Macs, too. Just use macOS’s built-in “Save To PDF” abilities in any app with a print option.

