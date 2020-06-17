How-To Geek, one of the largest and most influential tech sites on the web, is looking for a full-time technology writer that shares our passion for explaining tech.

Our readers love How-To Geek because of its unique voice. We’re not a website just for geeks—we are the geeks. We’re the people you turn to when your computer isn’t working right, you need to do something technical, or you want to understand the latest technology. We explain it all in simple, approachable terms. When providing instructions, we use lots of screenshots that make technical processes easy to follow.

What We’re Looking For

We’re looking for someone who is technically adept across multiple platforms (Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, networking, and other consumer technology) and who can dive into writing smart, engaging articles. This position is fully remote!

Here are some examples of the types of articles you’d be writing:

Skill Requirements

3+ years of demonstrable writing experience on consumer technology at a major print or digital publication (you must be able to furnish published writing samples)

High comfort level writing straightforward, practical, and instructional-style advice on technology to a lay audience

Practical experience working with major operating systems (Windows, macOS, Android, iOS) and applications, as well as a solid grasp of general technology

Ability to dive into new technology subjects and learn them quickly

Ability to keep up with writing new articles and revising edits on submitted material daily

Keeps up with the news surrounding those platforms and the world of technology in general

Strong research skills

Willingness to work closely with editors, but also able to write with minimal oversight

Solid skills in taking and manipulating screenshots

Experience working in WordPress preferable

Deadline focused, with a get-things-done attitude

Strong attention to detail with emphasis on accuracy and quality

Ability to prioritize work to balance multiple projects and deadlines

Ability to work both independently and collaboratively as part of a team

Self-motivated with a positive attitude

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Basic working knowledge of SEO principles is a plus

Primary Responsibilities

Write multiple short (400-1000 word) straightforward instructional posts per day on various platforms and technologies

Write occasional longer, feature-length articles

Generate new article ideas based on your own experience and also accept assignments from editors

Update existing articles from our archive when needed

Benefits

This job is a temp-to-perm position . During this evaluation period, which can last up to, but no longer than, 3 months, we are offering $25/hour at 40 hours/week.

. During this evaluation period, which can last up to, but no longer than, 3 months, we are offering $25/hour at 40 hours/week. After the review period, you may be offered a full-time, salaried position. If so, this position will be eligible for benefits, including: 401(k): Employer match up to 4%; eligible after 3 months of employment Health Insurance: Medical, dental, and vision cost-sharing insurance plan Paid holidays: We offer the following paid holidays: New Year’s Day, Washington’s Birthday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, the Day after Thanksgiving, Christmas Day Non-Cashable PTO (Vacation and Sick Days): The Company offers 120 hours of non-cashable PTO for combined paid vacation and sick pay annually. Each employee is permitted to only carry over 80 hours of Non-Cashable PTO each calendar year.

Remote work: You will be working from home and should have your own computer with reliable Internet access

About the Job

Location: Must be legally allowed to work in the US, based in the US, and available to work during regular business hours

Must be legally allowed to work in the US, based in the US, and available to work during regular business hours Job Type: Temp-To Perm

Temp-To Perm Salary: $25/hour, 40 hours/week during the initial evaluation period. After successful completion of the evaluation period, you may be offered a full-time position with salary from 40K-$45K per year, depending on experience

How to Apply

Think you’re the person we’re looking for? Head over to our job posting and click the big green “Apply Now” button.