Netflix isn’t just an English language streaming service with content from around the globe. You can easily watch films and shows in other languages. There are also options for changing the language of the audio, subtitles, or on your profile, no matter where you live. Let’s explore!

How to Change the Language on Your Netflix Profile

Netflix usually determines the language it uses based on your location. For example, in the U.S., you’ll get English, but in Brazil, your profile would appear in Portuguese by default.

If you have multiple Netflix profiles, you can set one (or more) of them to use another language. If you’re learning a new language, this might help you become more proficient. It can also separate your Netflix recommendations between languages if you’re multilingual.

RELATED: How to Get Better Netflix Recommendations

Unfortunately, it isn’t possible to change your Netflix profile language on an iPhone, iPad, Android app, or other platforms. You have to do this in a web browser, but the settings you change will be applied across your Netflix account.

After you launch your browser and log in to Netflix, there are a few ways you can change the language on your profile.

Change the Language on Your Netflix Profile via the “Manage Profiles” Menu

The quickest way to change the language on your Netflix profile is via the “Manage Profiles” menu.

If you’re already signed in to the profile you want to change on Netflix, click your profile icon at the top right, and then click “Manage Profiles.”

In the main profile selection screen, click “Manage Profiles” again.

Click the profile you want to edit.

You’ll then see various options, including renaming your profile, setting parental controls, and so on.

Click the “Language” drop-down menu, select the language to which you want to change your profile, and then click “Save.”

You’re returned to the profile selection screen. Click “Done” to confirm your changes.

The language Netflix displays in that profile will now be the one you selected. Additionally, if a TV show or movie you’re watching has audio streams or subtitles available in that language, Netflix will use these by default.

Change the Language on Your Netflix Profile in the “Account” Menu

You can also change your Netflix profile’s language in the “Account” menu. To access it, just click your profile icon at the top right, and then select “Account.”

Scroll to the “Profile and Parental Controls” section, and then tap the downward arrow next to the profile you want to change.

The current language applied to that profile will be listed in the “Language” section; click “Change” to select a different one.

Select a new language from the list that appears, and then click “Save.”

Netflix will change your language settings to the one you chose. If you watch any content that’s available in that language, Netflix will default to it for the audio and subtitles.

How to Change the Audio and Subtitle Language on Netflix

If you only want to change the audio and subtitle language on one program, you can do this during playback. Netflix will default to your chosen profile language, but you can switch to any others that are available.

However, by default, Netflix only displays up to seven alternative languages you can switch to during playback. If the language you want isn’t listed, you’ll have to switch your profile language to it as we covered above.

The methods below outline how to change the language of Netflix audio and subtitles during playback via the web and on mobile. However, the steps should be similar on other devices, including smart TVs.

How to Change the Netflix Audio and Subtitle Language on the Web

To do this on the web, start playing the TV show or movie, and then hover your mouse over it until the options menu appears at the bottom.

Click the Audio and Subtitles icon at the bottom right.

A list of available audio streams and subtitle languages will be listed in the pop-up menu.

Click the language to which you want to switch the audio stream or for which you want to enable subtitles.

The audio stream will immediately change to the new language. If you enabled subtitles, these will begin to appear at the bottom of the video.

How to Change the Netflix Audio and Subtitle Language on Mobile

The process for changing the audio and subtitle language is similar on the Netflix app for iPhone, iPad, or Android. Simply begin playing the show or film in the Netflix app, and then tap the screen to see the playback options.

Tap “Audio and Subtitles” to access the languages that are available.

Select a language from the “Audio” or “Subtitles” section, and then tap “Apply” to confirm your settings.

The audio will now be in your chosen language. Subtitles are disabled by default, but they should now appear in your video.