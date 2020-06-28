Amazon gives away several free games each month through Twitch Prime, included with Amazon Prime. You can play them through the Twitch app, but the Amazon Games launcher is a much better experience. Here’s how to download and install it.

Download the Amazon Games App Here

Just want to download the software? Click this link to directly download the Amazon Games App from Amazon’s website.

The Amazon Games App is much better than Amazon’s older Twitch app for downloading and playing these free games. It includes several basic features not found in the Twitch app, like a search box for quickly finding the games you want to play.

Finding this link shouldn’t be complicated, but is. Amazon has no main download page where you’ll find a download link for the launcher. Read on and we’ll show you where Amazon hides the link on its website.

How to Find the Download Link on Amazon’s Website

To download the launcher, head to the Twitch Prime games and loot page. Twitch Prime is included with Amazon Prime for free, so you’ll have to sign in first.

Scroll down to the bottom of the page and look for the “Games with Prime” section. Claim this month’s games you want to play by clicking “Claim.”

After you’ve claimed a game, you’ll see a “Download and play” link under it. Click that link.

Now, you’ll see a “Download the Amazon Games App (Windows)” link. Click it to download the installer. Run the installer to install the Amazon Games launcher for Twitch Prime games.

With the Amazon Games App installed, you can sign in to download and play all the games you’ve ever claimed from Twitch Prime. You can also claim your free games from within this app without using the website.