Google Chrome hides the “https://” and “www.” in web addresses until you click twice in the address field. If you’d rather see the full URL, you can by enabling a hidden flag added in Chrome 83. You’ll see “https://www.howtogeek.com” instead of “howtogeek.com”.

This option requires enabling a hidden flag in Google Chrome. To find it, copy-paste the following text into Chrome’s address bar and press Enter:

chrome://flags/#omnibox-context-menu-show-full-urls

To the right of “Context menu show full URLs” on the Flags page, click the box and select “Enabled.”

Click “Relaunch Chrome” to restart the browser. Be sure to save any data on web pages before clicking this button—Chrome will reopen all your tabs, but you may lose information that you typed in forms on web pages, for example.

Now, right-click in Chrome’s address bar select “Always show full URLs” to make Chrome show full URLs.

To disable this feature, right-click in the address bar again and uncheck it.

As usual with Chrome flags, this hidden flag is experimental and could be removed or change at any time in the future.

We expect that Google will one day remove the flag and leave the “Always show full URLs” option in the address bar for everyone. Anyone would then be able to toggle full web addresses in a few clicks without messing with flags.