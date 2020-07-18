YouTube has content on almost every topic imaginable, and while some channels are worth hitting the subscribe button, others simply aren’t. If you have subscribed to YouTube channels that you watch anymore, you can unsubscribe following these steps.

If your video feed is saturated, you might prefer to try YouTube’s Watch Later feature before you decide to reduce your channel subscriptions. This helps to create a personalized playlist of videos you actually want to watch, rather than letting YouTube decide for itself.

Unsubscribing from YouTube Channels on the Web

As a Google product, YouTube uses your Google account to maintain a personalized list of channel subscriptions, video recommendations, and more.

If you want to unsubscribe from a YouTube channel on the web, you’ll need to sign in to your Google account first. Once you’re signed in, there are a few methods you can use to unsubscribe from a channel.

From the Channel Landing Page

A list of your most popular YouTube channel subscriptions are listed under the “Subscriptions” section in the left-hand menu. Selecting any of the channels listed here will bring you to that channel’s landing page, giving you an overview of the videos, playlists, and other information available to watch.

If you’re subscribed to a channel, you’ll see a “Subscribed” button in the top right, next to the notification alerts icon. If you aren’t subscribed, this button will say “Subscribe” instead.

To unsubscribe from the channel, click the “Subscribed” button.

YouTube will ask you for confirmation. Click “Unsubscribe” to confirm you wish to end your subscription to that channel.

Once confirmed, your subscription to the channel will end, and you should stop receiving notifications for it in your feed. However, the YouTube algorithm may continue to recommend videos from the channel from time to time.

From a Posted Video

You can also quickly unsubscribe from a YouTube channel from any video posted by that channel. The “Subscribed” button is situated to the right of the channel name, below the video itself on the YouTube video page.

Clicking this button will perform the same action as the “Subscribed” button on the channel page. YouTube will ask you for confirmation—click “Unsubscribe” to confirm and remove the subscription to that channel from your account.

Using the YouTube Subscriptions List

If you don’t know what channels you’re currently subscribed to, or if you’re looking to unsubscribe from multiple channels at once, you can use the subscriptions list.

To access this, click the “Subscriptions” option in YouTube’s left-hand menu.

From here, click the “Manage” button in the top right, near your account icon and YouTube notifications.

A list of your active subscriptions will be visible on the next page. To unsubscribe, click the “Subscribed” button next to any of these channels.

As with the other methods, YouTube will ask for confirmation that you actually wish to unsubscribe. Select “Unsubscribe” to confirm.

Once confirmed, the subscription will be removed. You can then repeat this step for other channels on this list, should you wish to.

Unsubscribing from YouTube Channels in the YouTube App

You might prefer to unsubscribe from YouTube channels using the YouTube app on Android, iPhone, or iPad. Like YouTube on the web, you can unsubscribe from a channel’s landing page, from a video posted by that channel, or from your list of channel subscriptions.

As before, unsubscribing requires you to be signed in to your Google account on your Android or Apple device first. If you’re signed in to multiple Google accounts on your device, tap the account icon in the top right and then select your name in the “Account” menu to switch between them.

From a Channel Landing Page

You can view a list of posted videos, playlists, and other information for a channel from its main channel area.

Like the web version of the YouTube interface, you should be able to see the word “Subscribed” visible below the channel name and number of subscribers under the “Home” tab for that channel.

Tap this button to unsubscribe from the channel.

YouTube will ask for confirmation—tap the “Unsubscribe” button to confirm.

Once confirmed, your subscription to that channel will be removed from your account.

From a Posted Video

If you’re watching a video posted by a channel, you can quickly unsubscribe from the channel itself using a similar process to the methods shown above.

Underneath a playing video in the YouTube app is relevant information about the video and the channel itself, including the channel name. If you’re subscribed to a channel, the “Subscribed” button will be shown to the right of the channel name. Tap this button to unsubscribe from it.

Tap “Unsubscribe” to confirm.

Your subscription to that channel will end immediately after you confirm your choice.

Using the YouTube Subscriptions List

The menu at the bottom of the YouTube app allows you to switch between your own video library (showing your YouTube viewing history), YouTube account notifications, as well as a list of your channel subscriptions under the “Subscriptions” section.

Tap the “Subscriptions” icon to view your YouTube subscription list.

This will display a list of videos, shown by the order in which they were posted, with the most recent videos at the top. A list of channel subscriptions are visible as icons in the carousel at the top of the menu.

You can tap any of these channel icons to only view the videos posted by that channel.

If you want to unsubscribe, tap the three-dots menu icon next to the title of a video posted by the channel you’re looking to unsubscribe from.

From there, tap the “Unsubscribe” option.

Confirm your choice by tapping the “Unsubscribe” option that appears.

Once you confirm your choice, your subscription to the channel will end, and the channel (along with any posted videos) will be removed from the subscription list.