WhatsApp on Android and iPhone directly integrates with your contact book. As long as a contact is on WhatsApp, they’ll show up in the app. But you can also quickly add a contact to WhatsApp directly in the app.

How to Add a Contact in WhatsApp on Android

If someone hands you a business card and you quickly want to get the conversation started in WhatsApp, add them as a contact directly in WhatsApp. When you do this, the person’s information will be synced to your contact book (and to Google, depending on your settings).

To do this, open the WhatsApp app for Android, go to the “Chats” section, and tap the “New Message” button found in the bottom-right corner.

Tap the New Chat button in WhatsApp Android app

Here, choose the “New Contact” option.

Tap the New Contact button in Android

You’ll now see all of the usual fields. Type in their name, company details, and their phone number. From there, tap the “Save” button.

Tap the Save button after entering contact details on Android

You can now search for the user and start a conversation right away.

Alternatively, you can also easily add a contact from a contact card. To do this, tap the “Add Contact” button from the contact card.

Tap Add Contact in Android WhatsApp

WhatsApp will ask you if you want to add it to an existing contact or if you want to create a new one. It’s best to create a new contact here, so choose the “New” option.

Tap the New button for contact on Android

You’ll now see the default screen for adding a new contact, with all the details filled it. Just tap the “Save” button to save the contact.

Save the contact from contact card on Android on WhatsApp

How to Add a Contact in WhatsApp on iPhone

The process on the iPhone for adding a contact is slightly different. After opening the WhatsApp app for iPhone, go to the “Chats” section and tap the “New Message” icon from the top-right corner.

Tap the New button in WhatsApp on iPhone

Here, choose the “New Contact” option.

Tap New Contact in WhatsApp on iPhone

From this screen, enter the contact details, such as the person’s name, company, and the contact number (WhatsApp will also tell you if the number is on WhatsApp or not). Then tap the “Save” button.

Enter contact details and tap on Save on iPhone

The contact has now been added to WhatsApp and the contact book on your iPhone. You can search for them and start chatting away.

You can also add a new contact from a contact card. Here, tap the “Save Contact” button.

Tap Save Contact in iPhone WhatsApp

From the pop-up, choose the “Create New Contact” button to create a new contact entry.

Tap Create New Contact in WhatsApp on iPhone

You’ll now see the contact details screen with all of the available information already filled in. You can add more details here if you want. Then tap the “Save” button to add the contact to both WhatsApp and your contact book.

Tap Save button from contact card on iPhone

