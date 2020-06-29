Microsoft Windows Logo

The Windows taskbar is great for quickly accessing frequently used applications on your computer. However, some users prefer to hide it in order to save screen space. Here’s how to hide the taskbar on Windows 10.

Automatically Hide the Taskbar in Settings

To automatically hide your taskbar, right-click anywhere on your PC’s desktop and select “Personalize” from the pop-up menu.

Personalize option in desktop menu

The “Settings” window will appear. In the left-hand pane, select “Taskbar.”

Taskbar option in lefthand pane of setting menu

Alternatively, you could right-click the taskbar itself and, from the menu, select “Taskbar Settings.”

Taskbar settings option in taskbar menu

Regardless of which method you choose, you’ll now be in the Taskbar Settings menu. From here, toggle the slider to “On” under “Automatically Hide The Taskbar In Desktop Mode.” If your PC is able to switch over to tablet mode, you can hide the taskbar by toggling that option to “On,” as well.

auto hide the taskbar in desktop and table mode

Your taskbar will now automatically hide. This means that, unless you get a notification from an app in the taskbar or you hover your mouse over where the taskbar should be, it won’t show up.

GIF showing the taskbar auto hiding

You can undo these settings by toggling the sliders back to the “Off” position.

Automatically Hide the Taskbar Using Command Prompt

If you’re feeling like a hacker, you can also toggle the auto-hide option between on and off by running commands using the Command Prompt.

First, open the Command Prompt by typing “cmd” in the Windows Search bar and then select the “Command Prompt” app from the search results.

Command Prompt option in Windows search

In Command Prompt, run this command to toggle the taskbar automatically hide option to on:

powershell -command "&{$p='HKCU:SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\StuckRects3';$v=(Get-ItemProperty -Path $p).Settings;$v[8]=3;&Set-ItemProperty -Path $p -Name Settings -Value $v;&Stop-Process -f -ProcessName explorer}"

toggle autohide option to on from command prompt

And to toggle the taskbar auto-hide option to off, run this command:

powershell -command "&{$p='HKCU:SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\StuckRects3';$v=(Get-ItemProperty -Path $p).Settings;$v[8]=2;&Set-ItemProperty -Path $p -Name Settings -Value $v;&Stop-Process -f -ProcessName explorer}"

toggle autohide option to off from command prompt

