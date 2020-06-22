Turner Classic Movies (TCM) has films from almost every decade, and you can watch some of the service’s movies from your living room. These flicks are 10 of the best options from TCM that you can stream through HBO Max.

The Blob

The Blob follows the story of Steve Andrews and his girlfriend as they investigate a fallen meteor. But things go from bad to worse when they see a farmer being devoured by a protoplasm blob, and they go to tell the town. No one believes them, and they have no idea of the fate that is about to take over their home.

Little Shop of Horrors

This fun little musical follows the story of Seymour, played by Rick Moranis, who has a crush on his coworker. However, he must give all his attention to Audrey II, a bloodthirsty-talking plant that eats all she can to gain power. Seymour must do what he can in Little Shop of Horrors to save the plant store.

The Wizard of Oz

Dorothy and her little friend Toto are taken on a mystical journey when a tornado rips through her home. Wizard of Oz takes her on a journey where she meets new friends and travels to Emerald City. Throughout her travels, the Wicked Witch of the West does all she can to stop her.

Night of the Living Dead

Night of the Living Dead is one of the best horror movies ever filmed. The film follows a group of teens trapped in a farm home as they are attacked by the living dead. They have to do what they can to survive these strange attacks.

Once Upon a Time in the West

When a woman returns to her home to find her husband killed, she sets out to find a way to avenge his death. Once Upon a Time in the West has her team up with a young cowboy to take on the outlaws that killed him. Their personalities may clash throughout, but their journey all ends the same for these travelers.

To Be or Not to Be

To Be or Not to Be follows a group of actors that join together to take down the Nazis. When they head to the Polish underground, they have to stop a spy from giving the Nazis information that might take down their resistance. Watch as they use their wits to vest the enemy and save their Polish resistance.

Rebel Without a Cause

Take a journey with these rebellious teens who have started a life of drag racing to win the hearts of fellow girls. Rebel Without a Cause follows their journey as Jim Stark makes his mark on this new town with his troublesome past. He goes back to his roots in gang life and uses his tactics to take down his enemies.

Bonnie and Clyde

A young waitress falls in love with an ex-criminal and they team up to start a lifestyle of crime together. Bonnie and Clyde follows the real-life story of this duo who takes on multiple bank robberies and bring others along on their hits. Watch this estranged duo as they take on banks without trying to harm anyone on their way to make money.

2001: A Space Odyssey

2001: A Space Odyssey takes you on a strange journey through the story of evolution. With HAL by his side, Dr. Dave Bowman, played by Keir Dullea, is trying to get to the monolith placers that have evolved humankind. This movie will truly mess with your mind as the showdown between man and machine races on.

Singin’ in the Rain

Singin’ in the Rain is a fun musical that follows the on- and off-screen relationship of Hollywood’s most prominent couple. However, their relationship off-screen may not be as glamourous as they make it out to be. The couple goes on a journey to deal with their relationship as well as their professional journeys.