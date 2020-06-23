If you’re using Microsoft Edge and you’d like to save a copy of a web page for future reference, it’s easy to “print” the page to a PDF file on both Windows 10 and Mac platforms. Here’s how to do it.

These instructions apply for Windows 10 machines and Macs with only slight differences in graphical appearance.

First, open Edge and visit the web page you’d like to save as a PDF. Locate the ellipsis button (three dots aligned horizontally) in the upper-right corner of the window and click it.

A menu will drop down. Select “Print.”

A Print window will appear that contains a preview of what the page will look like when you save it as a PDF file. In the drop-down menu labeled “Printer,” select “Save as PDF.”

If you’d like to change the orientation of the PDF file from portrait (vertical) to landscape (horizontal), click on “Landscape” in the “Layout” section.

And, if you preview the web page and see that you only need to save a few pages instead of the entire document, click on the text entry box and type the page number (or a range of page numbers) you’d like to save.

When you’re ready, click the “Save” button at the bottom of the Print window.

A “Save As” dialog will appear. Navigate to the path on your computer where you’d like to save the PDF file. If necessary, you can rename the file here as well. After that, click “Save.”

When the window closes, the website will be saved as a PDF file in the location you chose. To double-check, navigate to your save location, open the PDF, and see if it looks as you expect. If not, you can change the settings in the Print window and try again.

If you’d like to save other documents as PDF files for future reference, you can save a file as a PDF in any application on Windows 10 or on a Mac. On both operating systems, the process relies on built-in print-to-PDF functionality, which is very handy indeed.

