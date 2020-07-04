Discord is a great platform for gamers and other communities to come together and chat, offering text and voice communication for free. Discord doesn’t offer an option to record these conversations, but it is possible using third-party solutions. Here’s how.

Before you begin, you should be aware that, in many locations around the world, it’s illegal to record other people without their permission. Please ensure that you have the permission of all parties involved in a conversation before you use any of the methods listed here.

You’ll also need to make sure that you’ve properly configured your microphone settings in Discord to allow you to chat with others. If you don’t, you won’t be able to speak on your Discord server (or be able to record yourself chatting with other users).

RELATED: How to Configure Your Microphone and Headset in Discord

Using the Craig Chat Bot to Record Discord Audio

If you’re in charge of your own Discord server, you can use the Craig chat bot to easily record Discord audio. This bot sits in your server, ready to be invited into voice chat rooms to record conversations using a few text commands.

No concerns about immoral recordings, either—Craig won’t record without a visible label to indicate when it’s recording. Not only does it record your conversation with others, but it records each user as separate audio tracks, making it much easier to edit or cut specific speakers out, should you need to.

To use Craig, you’ll first need to invite the bot to your server. Head to the Craig website and click the “Invite Craig To Your Discord Server” link to begin.

This will bring you to the Discord server authorization page. You’ll need to give Craig permission to join your server before you can begin using it.

To do this, select your server from the “Add Bot To” list and then click “Authorize” to allow the bot to join.

If the process is successful, you should see a join message for “Craig” in your server. No further configuration is necessary at this point—you can begin using Craig straight away to begin recording your audio channels.

To do this, enter an audio channel and type :craig:, join to begin.

Craig will enter the channel and immediately begin recording—the bot’s username should change to reflect this. You’ll also hear an audio alert from the bot saying “now recording” to confirm.

To stop a Craig recording, type :craig:, leave . This will force Craig to leave the channel you’re currently in and stop recording, although recordings in other channels will continue.

If you want to stop Craig from all channel recordings, type :craig:, stop to force Craig to end all recordings.

You can use this as an alternative to the leave command to end a Craig recording if you’re only recording in a single channel.

When you begin recording, you’ll receive a private message from the Craig bot itself, giving you links to download or delete your conversations.

Craig will record for up to six hours at a time. If you want to check the status of a recording, you can download a copy of the audio, up to the point you download the file.

A full list of Craig commands is available at the Craig website, which you can quickly access by typing :craig:, help in a Discord channel. This will bring up a quick link to the website, where you can find out more about how the bot works.

Using OBS to Record Discord Audio

If you aren’t a Discord server owner or moderator, you can record Discord audio on your own PC using Open Broadcaster Software (OBS). OBS is often used by streamers on Twitch and YouTube to stream games and other content, and is freely available for use on Windows, Linux, and Mac.

RELATED: How to Stream a PC Game on Twitch with OBS

OBS does this by capturing various audio and visual channels, including your desktop audio and display, as well as your microphone. You can use this same feature to record the audio from a Discord channel (alongside your microphone input), allowing you to save the conversation.

To record Discord audio in OBS, press the plus icon (+) in the “Sources” area of the OBS window. From the menu, choose “Audio Output Capture” to select your desktop audio output for recording.

In the “Create/Select Source” window, give your desktop audio source a name and then press “OK” to confirm.

You’ll be required to select the output device (for instance, your speakers or headphones) from the “Properties” menu. Select the appropriate device from the “Device” drop-down menu and then click “OK” to confirm.

If you only have a single output device, the “Default” option should be fine to use here.

You can check if your audio is being captured correctly by playing some audio on your PC.

Under the “Audio Mixer” section in OBS, the audio sliders for “Audio Output Capture” should move to show the audio is being picked up, ready for recording.

You can use the blue slider underneath to lower the recording volume, should you need to do so.

By default, “Mic/Aux” should be listed under the “Audio Mixer” section. This will ensure that your own speech is recorded along with any other chat participants.

If the option isn’t available, click the plus icon (+) in the “Sources” area and then select “Audio Input Capture” to add your microphone input to the recording. If you’d rather stop your microphone from being recorded, select the speaker icon next to the “Mic/Aux” or “Audio Input Capture” slider.

To begin recording, click the “Start Recording” button under the “Controls” section in the bottom-right area of the OBS window.

By default, OBS will record the audio as a blank video file in the MKV file format (unless you’re recording your desktop as an additional capture stream). Each recording will be saved with a file name that shows the time and date of the recording.

To view your recorded files, select File > Show Recordings from the OBS menu.

If you want to record in another file format, click Settings > Output and then select an alternative to MKV from the “Recording Format” drop-down menu.

While OBS will save as video files, you can convert videos to MP3 using VLC, removing the redundant video content and giving you an audio-only file that you can export and use elsewhere.

RELATED: How To Convert Video Files to MP3 with VLC