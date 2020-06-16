Sometimes, you’d like to grab a “hard copy” of a website in Google Chrome, but you don’t necessarily want to print it out on paper. In that case, it’s easy to save a website to a PDF file on Windows 10, Mac, Chrome OS, and Linux.

First, open Chrome and navigate to the web page you’d like to save to a PDF. Once you’re on the right page, locate the vertical ellipsis button (three dots aligned vertically) in the upper-right corner of the window and click on it.

In the menu that pops up, select “Print.”

A print window will open. In the drop-down menu labeled “Destination,” select “Save as PDF.”

If you’d like to only save certain pages (for example, only the first page, or a range such as pages 2-3) into the PDF file, you can do that here using the “Pages” option. And, if you’d like to change the orientation of the PDF file from portrait (vertical) to landscape (horizontal), click on the “Layout” option.

When you’re all set, click “Save” at the bottom of the Print window.

A “Save As” dialog will pop up. Choose the path you’d like to save the PDF file to (and rename the file if necessary), then click “Save.”

After that, the website will be saved as a PDF file in the location you chose. If you’d like to double-check, navigate to your save location, open the PDF, and see if it looks correct. If not, you can tweak the settings in the Print dialog and try again.

It’s also possible to print documents to PDF files in Windows and on the Mac in apps other than Chrome. On both systems, the process involves built-in system-wide print-to-PDF functionality, which comes in very handy if you want to capture the formatting of a document for posterity.

