If you run a multiple-monitor setup on a Mac, it’s easy to add some personal zing to your productivity experience by setting a different desktop wallpaper for each monitor. Here’s how.

First, click on the Apple menu in the upper-left corner of the screen and select “System Preferences.”

In System Preferences, click “Desktop & Screen Saver.”

If you have more than one monitor attached to your Mac, a window will pop up on each one.

On the primary monitor, you’ll see a window titled “Desktop & Screen Saver,” which is the usual method of setting your wallpaper in System Preferences. Use this window to select which image you’d like to display on your primary monitor’s desktop.

On other monitors, you will see a smaller window titled something similar to “Secondary Desktop,” depending on which monitor it is. Use this window to select the image you’d like to display on your secondary monitor. Repeat this step with any other displays you have.

When you’re done selecting the images you’d like to use, move your cursor back to the primary display and close “System Preferences.”

If you’re looking for great Mac wallpapers, check out this amazing archive of official Apple wallpapers that stretches back all the way to the PowerPC era. You can also download free tools that can provide new high-quality wallpapers every day.

