Movies are a great way to spend time with the entire family. With so many Netflix Original kids movies to choose from, you could easily spend your entire night scrolling through the streaming service. Here are the 10 best Netflix Original movies you can stream with your kids right now.

The Willoughbys

In The Willoughbys, four siblings come together to get rid of their selfish parents. They work together to become their own family, only to realize how much they need their parents. Watch as the four siblings try to survive in the world on their own until their parents come home.

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution

Ash, Misty, Brock, and Pikachu are called on by a mysterious trainer to meet Mewtwo. Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution follows the story of the gang’s battle against this artificially made Pokémon’s plans to destroy the world. They’ll do anything they have to so their friends, family, and the rest of the world will be safe.

Next Gen

Life is turned upside down for Mai when she befriends a top-secret robot. In Next Gen, she goes on a journey to take down the villain who created her friend. This Netflix Original story is all about taking on bullies, evil bots, and all those who stand in the way of their travels.

The Main Event

Leo has always loved wrestling, and his life changes when he finds a magical wrestling mask. The Main Event follows his journey entering the WWE ring to compete against the best wrestlers. With the support of his grandma, Leo (Seth Carr), he knows he can become the WWE superstar he’s always wanted to be.

Gnome Alone

Gnome Alone is about a girl named Chloe, who discovers talking garden gnomes. After moving to a new house and school, she finds herself fighting the Troggs with gnomes at her side. Chloe (voiced by Becky G) ends up being a hero in a world she didn’t even know existed, while saving her own, as well.

The Princess Switch

When a Chicago baker runs into a soon-to-be princess, they realize they’re long-lost twin sisters. The Princess Switch follows their plan to switch places during Christmas and experience each other’s families. Over two days, they each get to live a life that’s foreign to them, while occasionally missing their old one.

Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale

During his usual parades of fighting ninja pirates, Puss finds a fairy tale book that piques his interest. Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale follows him through this choose-your-own-adventure Netflix Original movie. Each experience poses its own choice, and you have to do all you can to set Puss free.

The Little Prince

The Little Prince is the story of a little girl who befriends an aviator who tells her unique stories. They learn about the little boy who lives on an asteroid. The stories ignite her imagination and she learns to embrace adventure.

Benji

Follow the story of Benji, an orphaned puppy who comes to the rescue of two kids, who end up being abducted. This latest remake of the classic film tackles modern issues throughout.

Airplane Mode

After a digital influencer crashes her car while filming herself, she finds herself taking a trip to her grandfather’s farm for a digital detox. Ana (Larissa Manoela) dropped everything to be an influencer for a top fashion brand, but that falls by the wayside when she no longer has service.

Airplane Mode shows how she suffers withdrawal from social media and emphasizes the importance of not allowing social media to take over your life.