Want to use WhatsApp from your computer? While there’s no standalone WhatsApp client, you can use WhatsApp’s web app and desktop client to send messages via your smartphone. Here’s how to use WhatsApp on your Windows 10 PC, Mac, or computer.

Using WhatsApp Web, you connect your smartphone to a computer or a browser. As long as both devices are close to one another, you can use your computer to send messages via WhatsApp on your phone.

You can use WhatsApp Web from any desktop browser (all major browsers like Safari, Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Opera are supported) or any platform. You’ll also get notifications for new messages.

If you want a dedicated app, you can use the WhatsApp Desktop application for Windows and macOS. For added features, you can even use third-party apps. ChatMate for WhatsApp ($2.99) is a great alternative for Mac users.

The process of connecting your iPhone or Android smartphone to WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp Desktop is the same. We’ll walk you through the process of using WhatsApp Web.

Open your favorite browser and go to web.whatsapp.com. Here, you’ll see a QR code on the right side of the screen.

Now, you’ll have to scan the QR code using your iPhone or Android smartphone.

If you’re using an Android smartphone, tap the “Menu” button from the toolbar in the top-right corner.

Next, select the “WhatsApp Web” option.

Now, point your smartphone’s camera at the QR code.

In a second, the QR code will be scanned, and you’ll be logged in to WhatsApp Web.

If you’re using an iPhone, go to the “Settings” tab.

Here, choose the “WhatsApp Web” option.

Now, point the iPhone camera at the QR code.

Once it’s scanned, WhatsApp Web will show all of your messages.

You can now click a message to open it and send messages to anyone as long as your iPhone or Android smartphone is nearby. It doesn’t have to be connected to the same network, but it does need to be online.

You can do almost everything on WhatsApp Web (except for making voice calls and video calls) that you can from your smartphone. You can send GIFs, photos, videos, documents, emojis, and more.

To allow message notifications in your browser, click the “Turn On Desktop Notifications” button.

Then confirm from the pop-up to allow notifications for WhatsApp Web. (This pop-up will depend on the browser that you’re using.)

Once you’re done using WhatsApp Web, make sure to log out. To do this, click the “Menu” button from the top toolbar and then choose the “Log Out” option.

