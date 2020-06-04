As part of the Data Transfer Project, Facebook has built a tool that allows you to send a copy of your photos and videos to Google Photos. The feature is available worldwide for anyone with a Facebook and Google account to use. Here’s how it works.

Start by visiting Facebook’s desktop website from your Windows 10 PC or Mac. From there, click on the drop-down arrow found in the top-right corner of the window and then select “Settings & Privacy.”

Alternatively, you can head straight to Facebook’s photo and video transfer tool site and skip a couple of steps.

Next, click the “Settings” button.

Select the “Your Facebook Information” option from the pane on the left-hand side of the menu.

Click the “View” button that corresponds to “Transfer A Copy Of Your Photos Or Videos.”

You can now select where you would like to transfer your photos and videos. Select the “Choose Destination” drop-down button and then click “Google Photos.”

Choose if you’d like to export and transfer a copy of your Facebook photos or videos. Unfortunately, you can only establish one transfer at a time. Click the “Next” button once you’ve made a selection.

Enter your Facebook password to authenticate yourself.

You’ll now need to select the Google account you’d like to transfer the photos or videos to. You might have to reauthenticate yourself and sign in to your account.

Grant Facebook permission to add photos and videos to your Photos library by clicking the “Allow” button.

Confirm your choice by selecting the “Allow” button for a second time.

When everything is set to go, click the blue “Confirm Transfer” button.

A copy of your Facebook photos or videos are now being transferred to Google Photos. You can check the progress of the transfer in the “Activity” section. You might have to wait several hours (or days) for everything to make its way over to Google’s photo backup service.

If you’re transferring your photos and videos out so that you can delete your Facebook account, you’ll also want to download a backup of every piece of information the social network has on you.

