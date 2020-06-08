Does your Start menu feel too big or too small? If so, you can easily resize the Start menu in Windows 10 until it’s just right, which can give you more room to pin your favorite items—or reveal more of the Desktop. Here’s how to do it.

First, launch the Start menu by either clicking on the “Start” button on the taskbar or pressing the Windows key.

Once the Start menu is open, position your mouse cursor on its edge. Your mouse cursor will change into the resize cursor, which looks like a short line with an arrow head on each end.

To change the height of the Start menu, position your cursor on the top edge of the Start menu, then hold down the left mouse button and drag your mouse up or down.

The Start menu will change size as you drag the mouse. When you find the height you like, release the mouse button, and the Start menu will stay that way.

You can also change the width of the Start menu the same way: Grab its right edge with the resize cursor and drag your mouse to make it larger or smaller. When resized horizontally, the Start menu will snap to multiples of your tile size.

Or you can adjust both height and width at the same time by clicking on the Start menu’s upper-right corner and dragging your mouse inward or outward diagonally.

If you make the Start menu larger, you’ll have plenty of room for live tiles and shortcuts to your favorite apps, websites, and documents. You can even make the menu cover most of the screen if you’d like.

Or if you feel like your Start menu takes up too much space, you can make it tiny. That way, it doesn’t cover up as much of your Desktop when it appears.

The choice of size is completely yours. It’s just one more way to personalize your system and get the most comfortable Windows 10 experience.

And by the way, the Start menu isn’t the only thing you can resize in Windows 10. You can also change the height of the taskbar just as easily. Have fun resizing!

