If you’re going for a run in the rain, or if you accidentally left your AirPods or AirPods Pro in your laundry (which happens to the best of us), you might be wondering, are your AirPods or AirPods Pro actually waterproof? Here’s what you need to know.

Are Your AirPods Waterproof?

AirPods were the first true wireless headphones that Apple released. Officially, both generations of AirPods are not waterproof. In fact, they don’t have an official water-resistance rating either.

RELATED: How to Use Your AirPods and AirPods Pro: The Complete Guide

Waterproof and water-resistant are two different things. Waterproof means that it’s impossible for water to get inside the device. Most consumer gadgets are not waterproof.

Water-resistant, on the other hand, means that a device is sealed in such a way that it can prevent water from getting in for a certain amount of time, or until it reaches a certain depth when submerged in water. You might frequently hear that a new iPhone is rated for 4 meters for up to 30 minutes.

As AirPods are neither waterproof nor water-resistant, you should try to keep them away from water as much as possible. It would be best if you don’t wear your AirPods when it’s raining, or when you’re doing an especially grueling workout.

But if your AirPods accidentally go through the laundry, you shouldn’t immediately panic. In our experience, the AirPods have survived a trip through the washer and dryer (and you can always try to dry them out, more on that later). But, of course, that is a highly subjective experience.

Are Your AirPods Pro Waterproof?

It’s a different story with the AirPods Pro. While they are not waterproof, they do have an official water-resistant rating. They are rated as IPX4, which means that they have sweat- and water-resistant coating on it.

RELATED: Water Resistant Gadgets Aren't Waterproof: What You Need to Know

This coating is only on the AirPods Pro themselves, and not the charging case. Unfortunately, it tends to wear out with time.

What this means, though, is that you can wear your AirPods when it’s drizzling or when you’re working out. Your AirPods Pro will be fine. But if you drop them in a bucket of water, they might not make it through. Similarly, don’t use them while swimming or when it’s raining.

Some YouTubers have tested the limits of AirPods Pro waterproofing and have found that they can survive for hours inside a plastic bottle full of water. Again, this is anecdotal evidence.

What to Do If Your AirPods or AirPods Pro Get Wet

There might be a time when you accidentally get your AirPods wet. When this happens, make sure you carefully dry them out before putting them back in the case.

First, wipe off your AirPods or AirPods Pro using a dry lint-free cloth, preferably a microfiber cloth. Then, leave the earbuds out in the open and let them air dry for two hours. Make sure you don’t use them during this time. If you can, leave them out like this overnight.

For AirPods, you don’t need to put them into a bag of rice (which you shouldn’t use in any case). As AirPods are so small, it’s better to dry them out in the open. If your AirPods case is wet, leave it out in the open position, upside down.

Once everything is dry, try to use them again. They should now (hopefully) work.

If you want to add true waterproofing to the AirPods or AirPods Pro case, you can buy the Catalyst Waterproof Case.

If any other liquid has seeped into your AirPods, here’s the complete guide on how you can clean your AirPods.

RELATED: The Ultimate Guide to Cleaning Your Icky AirPods