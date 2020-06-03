If you don’t want to tweet something at a late hour, you can now schedule tweets on the Twitter website. There’s no longer any need to use a third-party service or TweetDeck! Here’s how it works.

At this writing, the Schedule feature on Twitter’s website only works on desktop or mobile web. Hopefully, Twitter will bring this feature to its mobile app soon.

To get started, go to the Twitter website on your computer or smartphone, and then switch to the Twitter account for which you want to schedule the tweet.

Next, click “Tweet” in the sidebar on your computer or tap the Tweet floating action button on your iPhone or Android phone.

Type your tweet in the compose box (you can create multiple tweets here, as well). Then, instead of clicking “Tweet,” button, click the Schedule icon.

In the popup, choose the date, time, and your time zone, and then click or tap “Confirm.”

Review your tweet and, if you’re happy with it, click or tap “Schedule.”

Your tweet will publish at the time you selected.

You can also delete or edit a scheduled tweet. To do so, click or tap “Tweet” on the Twitter website, and then click or tap “Unsent Tweets” at the top.

Go to the “Scheduled” section, and then click or tap a tweet to expand and edit it. You can change the date and the time, as well.

If you want to delete a scheduled tweet, click or tap “Edit.”

Next, choose the tweets you want to delete, and then click or tap “Delete” at the bottom right.

In the popup, click or tap “Delete” once again to confirm.

That’s all there is to it! Go to your Twitter profile after the time you selected, and you’ll see your scheduled tweet has published.

