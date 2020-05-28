Plex has always been at the forefront of media sharing technology for the masses, and its new Watch Together feature makes it easier than ever to watch movies and TV with your friends and family around the world.

Plex is providing this feature for free to everyone using the popular Plex media server, including those with free accounts. Watch Together is currently only available on Android, iPad, and iPhone devices, as well as Android TV and Apple TV. You can invite as many people using Watch Together as your media server can normally handle.

To share either your content or Plex’s own free content with anyone with a free Plex account, start by tapping the three dots next to any episode or movie and selecting “Watch Together.”

On the following screen, choose which of your Plex friends you want to join you. If your friends or family aren’t on this list, make sure they create a free Plex account so you can use their email address to add them as a friend. When you’re ready to proceed, tap “Done” in the top-right corner.

Plex will give your account some time to buffer the content. You can see everyone you’ve invited on the right. When you’re ready to get the show started, press “Start.”

When play begins, you can control your content as normal, while viewing who else has been invited and has joined on the right. Plex will keep the video in sync for everyone watching. If you want to invite additional people, you’ll need to end the current session and start this process over again.

If you choose to leave a session, you can resume it from your Home screen on the same device or a different one.

Plex already offers a wide selection of free movies and TV shows that you can stream. The addition of Watch Together makes it easier than ever to truly share these experiences with your family and friends.