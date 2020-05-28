The Simpsons in 4:3 aspect ratio

In an attempt to modernize classic Simpsons episodes, Disney+ cropped 4:3 episodes down to 16:9. In doing so, numerous visual jokes were cut out. Thankfully, Disney now lets you watch in the original aspect ratio, but you need to disable a feature to view the original format.

The tweet embedded below shows an example of some of the visual humor that was lost when Disney+ remastered classic Simpsons episodes:

As previously mentioned, you’re going to need to disable Disney+’s remastered version of The Simpsons before you can watch episodes in the classic 4:3 aspect ratio. Thankfully, this can be done from your computer or the Disney+ app on your smartphone or tablet.

Start by visiting Disney+’s website or opening the streaming service’s app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. From the home screen, search for “The Simpsons” or scroll down and select the show.

Search for or locate "The Simpsons" on Disney+

Next, tap on the “Details” tab found above the list of available episodes.

Click on the "Details" tab

Click or tap on the toggle next to “Remastered Aspect Ratio” to disable the feature.

Toggle off "Remastered Aspect Ratio"

An “Original Format” message will pop up from the bottom of the screen to let you know that you have turned off the remastered 16:9 widescreen format and will now be able to stream classic Simpsons episodes the way they were intended.

Head back to the “Episodes” tab and select an episode from one of the first 20 seasons to watch The Simpsons in the 4:3 aspect ratio.

Classic Simpson episodes will now play in 4:3 aspect ratio

RELATED: How to Download Disney+ Movies and TV Shows to Watch Offline

READ NEXT
Justin Duino Justin Duino
Justin Duino is the Managing Editor at How-To Geek. He has spent the last decade writing about Android, smartphones, and other mobile technology. In addition to his written work, he has also been a regular guest commentator on CBS News and BBC World News and Radio to discuss current events in the technology industry.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.