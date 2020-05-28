In an attempt to modernize classic Simpsons episodes, Disney+ cropped 4:3 episodes down to 16:9. In doing so, numerous visual jokes were cut out. Thankfully, Disney now lets you watch in the original aspect ratio, but you need to disable a feature to view the original format.

The tweet embedded below shows an example of some of the visual humor that was lost when Disney+ remastered classic Simpsons episodes:

All the classic Simpsons episodes on Disney+ are in cropped widescreen format — this means you miss out on tons of great visual jokes, like how Duff, Duff Lite and Duff Dry all come from the same tube. pic.twitter.com/cTy9adulFl — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) November 12, 2019

As previously mentioned, you’re going to need to disable Disney+’s remastered version of The Simpsons before you can watch episodes in the classic 4:3 aspect ratio. Thankfully, this can be done from your computer or the Disney+ app on your smartphone or tablet.

Start by visiting Disney+’s website or opening the streaming service’s app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. From the home screen, search for “The Simpsons” or scroll down and select the show.

Next, tap on the “Details” tab found above the list of available episodes.

Click or tap on the toggle next to “Remastered Aspect Ratio” to disable the feature.

An “Original Format” message will pop up from the bottom of the screen to let you know that you have turned off the remastered 16:9 widescreen format and will now be able to stream classic Simpsons episodes the way they were intended.

Head back to the “Episodes” tab and select an episode from one of the first 20 seasons to watch The Simpsons in the 4:3 aspect ratio.

