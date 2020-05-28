If you miss holding watch parties with your friends who aren’t able to join you in person, you can use Hulu’s Watch Party feature to gather up to seven additional friends together around one synchronized video feed.

Unlike Netflix, which can only be shared through the third-party browser extension called Netflix Party, Hulu’s new feature is built right into the platform. The feature is currently only available on the ad-free plans. According to Hulu, the Watch Party feature is intended for people 18 years and older. Everyone who wants to watch must have their own ad-free Hulu plan and be using the Hulu website.

Not every piece of content on Hulu can use this feature. To find out if a movie or TV show supports Watch Party (and to get the party started), navigate to the “Details” page for the video you want to watch.

If a video can use the Watch Party feature, you’ll see an icon that resembles three humans and a play button to the right of the normal play button. Click this button and then confirm your age in the pop-up to start the party.

If you don’t see this button, either a video doesn’t support this feature or you don’t have an ad-free Hulu plan. At release, this only works with ad-free Hulu plans.

Once the Watch Party has launched, you’ll see a link in the middle of your screen that you can share with anyone who wants to join. Send it to all the people you want to watch the video with.

Once everyone is ready to go, click “Start Party” and the video will begin to play. It’ll stay in sync for everyone on the stream.

Hulu is the first major streaming company to release a built-in official feature for watching with friends. This feature makes sharing with friends easier than ever, although Hulu’s fine print does keep account holders responsible for any misuse or unwanted commercialization of its product using this feature.