HBO Max combines TV shows and movies from HBO, WarnerMedia, Warner Bros, brand new originals, and other studios. With so much to watch, you’ll need to know where to stream it all. Here are all of the devices that support (and don’t support) HBO Max.

Why No Amazon Fire TV or Roku Support?

Starting with the elephant in the room, at launch, HBO Max is not available on Roku or Amazon Fire TV televisions or streaming devices. As both platforms represent over 80 million customers and offer HBO Go and HBO Now, this seems like a strange oversight.

According to Variety, the app’s absence is due to revenue-sharing negotiations taking place between WarnerMedia and the two software distribution companies. Reportedly, the disagreements stem from WarnerMedia moving to an app-based subscription model for HBO Max instead of going through Amazon’s or Roku’s channel platforms. This change gives WarnerMedia more control over incoming revenue.

But that’s not all. The three companies are also continuing discussions around advertisement revenue sharing once the streaming service’s future ad-supported version of HBO Max launches sometime in 2021.

One workaround for Roku owners that many have suggested is to sign up for HBO Max through Hulu. Unfortunately, despite your account showing that you have access to Max, you’ll only be able to stream content found in HBO Go or Now. After testing it out ourselves, it looks like you’ll need to wait for an HBO Max app to gain full access to everything offered by the new service.

HBO Max will likely make it to your Amazon Fire TV or Roku device in the future, but it might be weeks and or months before that happens.

HBO Max is Available Everywhere Else

Thankfully, HBO Max is available on almost every other major platform. If you’re looking to rewatch every episode of Friends or The Big Bang Theory while on the go, download the HBO Max app for Android from the Google Play Store or for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store. Additionally, you can download the streaming service’s app onto your Android TV and Apple TV or cast content from your mobile devices to your Chromecast or AirPlay-compatible television.

As with Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, YouTube TV, and many other streaming services, HBO Max can also be found on other pieces of hardware found around your house. These devices include Sony’s PlayStation 4 and Microsoft’s Xbox One gaming consoles. The HBO Max app can be downloaded from the PlayStation Store or the Microsoft Store. Unfortunately, the service isn’t launching on the Nintendo Switch.

Last but certainly not least, HBO Max can be added to your Samsung smart TV. As long as your television is connected to the internet and is from 2016 or later, you should be able to stream your favorites from Warner Bros, Turner Classic Movies, Studio Ghibli, and others.

If HBO Max not being on Amazon Fire TV or Roku is a dealbreaker for you, you can cancel your subscription at any time.

