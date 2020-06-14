Netflix has quite a few original romance movies and TV series. Whether you’re looking for romantic comedies or serious emotional dramas, these are our top picks.

The Lovebirds

The Lovebirds follows a couple on the brink of a breakup, who caught up in a murder mystery. The only goal of the night is to clear their names while also salvaging their relationship. Chased by strangers who want to kill them, they have to work together to stay alive.

Alex Strangelove

As the last hurrah of his senior year, Alex Truelove plans to lose his virginity to his long-time girlfriend, Claire. Alex Strangelove follows the roller coaster of emotions as he starts to have feelings for the new kid, Elliot. Will his relationship with Claire continue, or will he experiment with this new flame?

Let It Snow

In Let It Snow, a group of high school seniors have to band together to get through a snowstorm in this series. The situation helps them build friendships, relationships, and futures they might not have had otherwise.

A Secret Love

A Secret Love is a documentary about two women who kept their 65-year relationship a secret from the world. Pat Henschel and Terry Donahue have known each other for what seems like their whole lives. They discuss overcoming prejudice and the struggles they faced to be together.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

A quiet high school girl’s world is turned completely upside down in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Lara Covey’s love letters to all her past crushes are mailed to each of them. Horrified, she has to confront each of them about her feelings.

Atypical

Atypical is the story of a young man on the autism spectrum in search of independence. While he’s on the hunt for love, his family has to come to terms with how he’s changing. With his newfound drive for independence, his mom has to learn to loosen her tight grip and allow him to grow up.

Friends From College

Twenty years after their college graduation, a group of friends reunite in Friends From College. Old flames, past friendships, and adulthood have them all in shambles. With memories from the past popping up, some might renew their relationships, while others crash and burn.

Sweet Magnolias

Sweet Magnolias centers around three women who’ve been friends since high school. The show follows them as they rely on each other through relationships, careers, and new family members. Their friendship gets put through the wringer as they deal with the challenges of adulthood.

Feel Good

Stand-up comedian Mae deals with a messy new relationship while recovering from addiction in Feel Good. With multiple AA meetings, as well as trying to take romance slowly, she’s constantly on edge. But she does what she can to stay on her best behavior.

Love

In Love, Mickey and Gus explore new experiences together. Meeting at a less-than-opportune time, they deal with the mistakes of the past, while navigating a new relationship.