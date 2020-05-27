HBO Max is the latest streaming service to take on Netflix and Disney+. It includes content from HBO Go and HBO Now, WarnerMedia and Warner Bros TV shows and movies, and HBO Max originals all for $15 a month (after a seven-day free trial). If the streaming service isn’t for you, here’s how to cancel your HBO Max subscription.

Unsubscribe Using Your iPhone, iPad, or Android Device

No matter if you watch HBO Max on your iPhone, iPad, or Android handset, you can cancel your monthly membership from any of your mobile devices.

Start by opening the HBO Max app on your device, ensuring that you’re signed in to your account, and selecting your profile. Make sure that the profile is set as an adult with full access to the account’s billing information. From there, tap on the Profile tab found in the bottom-right corner of the app.

If you’re using the HBO Max app on your iPad, the Profile tab can be found on the left-hand side of the screen.

Next, select the Gear icon to open HBO Max’s Settings menu.

Tap on the “Billing Information” option found near the top of the list.

Now, select the “Manage Subscription” button found at the bottom of the page.

Finally, tap on the “Cancel Subscription” link.

You will need to select the “Yes, Cancel Subscription” button to confirm that you want to terminate your membership.

Your HBO Max subscription has now been canceled. You can still access the streaming platform’s content through the end of your billing period (including through the end of your free trial).

Repeat these steps if you change your mind and wish to resume your subscription before the membership expires.

Unsubscribe Using Your Computer

If you’d rather cancel your HBO Max subscription from your computer, you can, using your desktop browser of choice.

Start by visiting HBO Max’s website, signing in to your account, and then selecting your profile. Make sure that this profile has access to the account’s billing information.

Next, select your avatar and name in the top-right corner of the page.

From the menu that appears, click on the “Billing Information” tab and then choose the “Manage Subscription” button.

Select the “Cancel Subscription” option found on the right side of the “My Account” screen.

Finally, confirm that you wish to terminate your membership by clicking the “Yes, Cancel Subscription” button.

Your HBO Max subscription has now been canceled. You will be able to continue watching your favorite WarnerMedia TV shows and movies through the end of your billing period or free trial.

Your account can also be reactivated at any time before the subscription expires.

