Discord allows for text-and audio-based chatting between gamers and other like-minded individuals. If you want to make a bigger impact on Discord, you can use formatting to jazz up your text-based messages. Here’s how.

Like other online chat platforms, Discord uses some Markdown syntax elements for text formatting. If you’re familiar with Markdown, this process should be easy.

Basic Discord Text Formatting

Using Markdown syntax, you can easily apply bold, italics, underlines, or strikethrough formatting to Discord messages. You can also combine these formatting options, allowing you to send messages that use all but strikethrough formatting, should you wish.

These formatting options apply to messages you send on the Discord web, Windows 10, and Mac apps, as well as through the mobile apps for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices.

How to Italicize in Discord

If you want to add italics in Discord, insert a single asterisk (*) at the start and end of your message. The formatting won’t appear until you send the message.

For instance, “*This message is italicized*” would show as “This message is italicized” when sent.

How to Make Text Bold in Discord

To apply bold text formatting to Discord messages, add two asterisks (**) to the start and end of the message before sending it.

For instance, “**This message is bold**” would result in a message that displays as “This message is bold“.

How to Underline Text in Discord

You can underline text in Discord as a way to add subtle prominence to messages, as an alternative to bold or italics.

If you want to do this, you’ll need to add two underscores (__) at the start and end of your Discord message. A message that stated “__This text is underlined__” would appear as “ This text is underlined “.

How to Strikethrough Text in Discord

Strikethrough text can be used to cross out text. You might do this to emphasize a part of a message that you’ve deleted without actually deleting the message. To add strikethrough text in Discord, use two tildes (~~) at both ends of your message.

For instance, “~~This message has strikethrough formatting applied~~” would appear as “This message has strikethrough formatting applied“.

Combining Text Formatting Options

You can combine bold, italics, and underline text formatting in a single Discord message. You can’t combine these with strikethrough formatting, however.

To create bold and italic text messages, you could use three asterisks instead of one or two. For instance, “***This text has bold and italics applied***” would appear as “This text has bold and italics applied” on Discord.

To send a message that has bold, italics, and underline text formatting applied, you’d need to use the Discord formatting for all three options in your message.

Sending a message like “***__This message has all the formatting__***” would result in a message that appeared as “ This message has all the formatting ” on Discord.

Adding Code Blocks to Discord Messages

Code blocks can be a good way to send messages with no formatting applied. As the name suggests, this feature is particularly useful if you’re collaborating on a project and need to share code snippets to other users on your Discord channel.

They’re also useful if you want to send messages that contain elements like asterisks or underscores that Discord would otherwise recognize as Markdown formatting.

To send a message using a Discord code block, add backticks (also known as grave accents) to the start and end of your messages.

You can do this on a single line, or on multiple lines to create multi-line code blocks. For single-lined code blocks, start your message with a single backtick (`). For multi-line code blocks, use three backticks (“`).

Using Quote Blocks in Discord on the Web and Desktop

Discord quote blocks can be used to quote outside text or earlier messages on your channel. These blocks appear above your message to provide extra context to your own.

Like code blocks, you can create single line or multi-line quote blocks using either one or three greater-than symbols (>). Both options allow you to create a quote block—you’ll need to press Shift+Enter to move to multiple lines, as well as to exit a quote block during editing.

To add a quote, type either one or three greater-than symbols and then press the Space key. The quote marks you use should turn into a single, gray block—this indicates that that line is a quote.

For single quote blocks, type your quote on a single line and then press Shift+Enter several times on your keyboard to move out of the quote block. The quote block symbol will disappear on your line to signify the end of your quote block.

You can then type a normal message below your quote.

The same process applies to quote blocks across multiple lines. With your quote block active, press Shift+Enter to move onto a second line and further.

Once you’re ready to move out of the quote block, press Ctrl+Shift several times until the quote block symbol disappears.

You can then type your normal message beneath the quote block.